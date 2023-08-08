Photography

In photos: Ominous and eerie skies give way to storms in the D.C. area

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 8, 2023

Storms, some severe, swept across the D.C. area late Monday afternoon and evening, unleashing winds up to 60 mph in a few locations. The storms toppled trees and triggered scattered power outages, most of them in northern Maryland.

Tom Brenner for the Washington Post

Aug. 7

Storm clouds begin to roll into the D.C. region over Myersville, Md.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Aug. 7

Dark storm clouds loom over Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring, Md.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Aug. 7

Clouds move over traffic lights on Sligo Creek Parkway in Silver Spring, Md.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Aug. 7

Heavy rain clogs up a street in Silver Spring, Md.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Aug. 7

A woman walks across a rainy street in Silver Spring, Md.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Aug. 7

A woman crosses a wet Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring, Md.

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Aug. 7

People gather at the Lincoln Memorial as storm clouds begin rolling over the National Mall.

Tom Brenner for the Washington Post

Aug. 7

Dark clouds gather over the Washington Monument.

Tom Brenner/For the Washington Post

Aug. 7

A worker moves to quickly get inside a building in the Tenleytown neighborhood of Washington.

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

Aug. 7

A person wearing a poncho cycles along a rainy road in Washington.

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

Aug. 7

Motorists stop to remove a fallen tree from the roadway in Myersville, Md.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

Aug. 7

Pedestrians walk along the boardwalk at Yards Park in Washington after a storm passed through the area.

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

Aug. 7

People are reflected in a puddle at Yards Park following the storm.

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

Aug. 7

People stand at the base of the Lincoln Memorial and near the Reflecting Pool after the storm ended.

Tom Brenner for the Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook