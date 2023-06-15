In photos: Peru extends health emergency amid record dengue outbreak

Photography
Peru has extended a health emergency in 18 of its 24 regions, recording more than 140,000 cases and at least 200 deaths in the largest dengue outbreak in the South American nation’s history.
Sebastian Castaneda/Reuters
Although Peru has faced dengue epidemics before — even alongside the coronavirus pandemic — it has been struggling to contain this year’s outbreak since February, when it first declared a 90-day health emergency in 13 regions.
Exacerbated by global climate change and compounded by an incoming El Niño cycle, the warmer climate is providing mosquitoes — carriers of the tropical disease — with ideal conditions for breeding.
Sebastian Castaneda/Reuters
Sebastian Castaneda/Bloomberg News
Sebastian Castaneda/Bloomberg News
Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images
Martin Mejia/AP
Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images
Peru has resorted to drastic measures, such as banning water-filled vases in homes, and mass fumigations to stop the spread of dengue fever.
Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images
But the outbreak seems to show no signs of slowing down as field hospitals set up to treat dengue patients remain chronically overcrowded, especially in northern Peru, where hospitals are operating far beyond their capacities.
Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images
Martin Mejia/AP
Martin Mejia/AP
Martin Mejia/AP
Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images
Two vaccines have been developed against dengue, but obstacles to mass immunizations remain. The older Dengvaxia fell out of favor after it was discovered that it increases the risk of severe dengue in people who have never contracted the virus, while Qdenga is so new that it is not yet approved for use in Peru.
For now, containment focuses more on stopping mosquitoes from spreading the disease, either chemically with pesticides or physically with mosquito nets.
Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images
Most people recover from dengue fever within a week when they receive proper treatment. But when left untreated, dengue can kill up to 13 percent of patients, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images
Martin Mejia/AP
Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images
Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images
Martin Mejia/AP
Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images
Sebastian Castaneda/Bloomberg News
More from The Post
Peru battles record dengue outbreak, in a warning for a warming world
El Niño is looming. Here’s what that means for weather and the world.
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Jintak Han