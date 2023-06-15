Photography

In photos: Peru extends health emergency amid record dengue outbreak

By Jintak Han | Jun 15, 2023

Peru has extended a health emergency in 18 of its 24 regions, recording more than 140,000 cases and at least 200 deaths in the largest dengue outbreak in the South American nation’s history.

Sebastian Castaneda/Reuters

Although Peru has faced dengue epidemics before — even alongside the coronavirus pandemic — it has been struggling to contain this year’s outbreak since February, when it first declared a 90-day health emergency in 13 regions.

Exacerbated by global climate change and compounded by an incoming El Niño cycle, the warmer climate is providing mosquitoes — carriers of the tropical disease — with ideal conditions for breeding.

Sebastian Castaneda/Reuters

San Juan de Lurigancho, the most populous neighborhood of Lima, Peru, on May 19.

Sebastian Castaneda/Bloomberg News

Sebastian Castaneda/Bloomberg News

A Health Ministry worker fumigates against mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus in the San Juan de Lurigancho neighborhood on May 19.

Sebastian Castaneda/Bloomberg News

Sebastian Castaneda/Bloomberg News

A house is fumigated on June 11 to prevent the spread of dengue fever in a neighborhood in Piura, northern Peru.

Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images

Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images

Dengue patients Ana Barco, right, with daughter Angie and son Enzo, look out from their window in Piura on June 2.

Martin Mejia/AP

Martin Mejia/AP

A doctor checks on dengue patients as they rest under mosquito nets at a hospital in Sullana, in northern Peru, on June 9.

Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images

Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images

Peru has resorted to drastic measures, such as banning water-filled vases in homes, and mass fumigations to stop the spread of dengue fever.

Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images

But the outbreak seems to show no signs of slowing down as field hospitals set up to treat dengue patients remain chronically overcrowded, especially in northern Peru, where hospitals are operating far beyond their capacities.

Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images

Dengue patients wait to be seen at a hospital in Piura on June 2.

Martin Mejia/AP

Martin Mejia/AP

A child with dengue fever plays with cards as he waits for further medical attention at a hospital in Piura on June 2.

Martin Mejia/AP

Martin Mejia/AP

Medicine for the treatment of dengue fever sits on a tray at a hospital in Piura on June 2.

Martin Mejia/AP

Martin Mejia/AP

David Salazar, 19, a dengue fever patient, rests under a mosquito net at a hospital in Sullana on June 9.

Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images

Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images

Two vaccines have been developed against dengue, but obstacles to mass immunizations remain. The older Dengvaxia fell out of favor after it was discovered that it increases the risk of severe dengue in people who have never contracted the virus, while Qdenga is so new that it is not yet approved for use in Peru.

For now, containment focuses more on stopping mosquitoes from spreading the disease, either chemically with pesticides or physically with mosquito nets.

Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images

Most people recover from dengue fever within a week when they receive proper treatment. But when left untreated, dengue can kill up to 13 percent of patients, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images

The belongings of dengue patient Maria Galan hang on a wall at her house in Piura on June 4.

Martin Mejia/AP

Martin Mejia/AP

Relatives mourn for Fer Maria Ancajima, a 10-year-old who died of dengue fever, in Catacaos, Peru.

Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images

Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images

Relatives of Fer Maria Ancajima carry her coffin during her funeral on June 10.

Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images

Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images

Ana Barco helps her daughter Angie, who is sick with dengue fever, stay hydrated at their home in Piura on June 2.

Martin Mejia/AP

Martin Mejia/AP

A house is fumigated in Piura on June 11.

Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images

Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images

A Health Ministry worker carrying a fogger exits a structure in Lima, Peru, on May 19.

Sebastian Castaneda/Bloomberg News

Sebastian Castaneda/Bloomberg News

