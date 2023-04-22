In the Philippines, a nation swallowed by plastic waste

Photography
The amount of plastic waste has increased at an alarming rate since the invention of the material, causing environmental problems at a global scale.
Nowhere is this issue more visible than in the Philippines, whose population of 114 million people across 7,641 islands produces over one-third of all oceanic plastic waste in the world, according to Our World in Data.
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
With widespread poverty and corporate interests driving Filipinos to buy small quantities more often in a “sachet economy,” plastic waste continues to pile up on land and in the waterways of the country.
More than twenty years after enacting a landmark waste management act, the country has failed to meet many of the targets outlined in the 2001 legislation.
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
In time for Earth Day, the photojournalist Ezra Acayan explored how the plastic problem is affecting the lives of Filipinos around the capital city, Manila, in 2023.
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
Credits
Photo editing and production by Jintak Han