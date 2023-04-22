Photography

In the Philippines, a nation swallowed by plastic waste

By Jintak Han | Apr 22, 2023

The amount of plastic waste has increased at an alarming rate since the invention of the material, causing environmental problems at a global scale.

Nowhere is this issue more visible than in the Philippines, whose population of 114 million people across 7,641 islands produces over one-third of all oceanic plastic waste in the world, according to Our World in Data.

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

With widespread poverty and corporate interests driving Filipinos to buy small quantities more often in a “sachet economy,” plastic waste continues to pile up on land and in the waterways of the country.

More than twenty years after enacting a landmark waste management act, the country has failed to meet many of the targets outlined in the 2001 legislation.

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

In time for Earth Day, the photojournalist Ezra Acayan explored how the plastic problem is affecting the lives of Filipinos around the capital city, Manila, in 2023.

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Manila | April 19

A fisherman is about to collect moss for use as bait in Manila Bay.

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Manila | April 20

“River warriors” collect plastic waste at San Juan River.

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Manila | April 20

Plastic waste and other material is held back by a boom on the San Juan River.

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Metro Manila | April 11

A worker sorts plastic bottles for recycling in Quezon City.

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Metro Manila | April 11

Plastic bottles are reflected in the glasses of a worker at a recycling shop in Quezon City.

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Metro Manila | April 15

Sachets of various food items and toiletries hang at a kiosk in Quezon City.

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Metro Manila | April 11

Rossnie Canubas and her husband, Jonathan Agravio, with their children, from left, Megan, Nathaniel, Cassandra, Rosejae and Janiel Dyne at home in Quezon City. “It’s impossible to avoid plastic. Everything from the market comes wrapped in plastic,” Canubas said.

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Metro Manila | April 20

Plastic waste produced at home in one week by the Canubas-Agravio family in Quezon City.

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Metro Manila | April 15

A boy reaches for a ball on a creek clogged with plastic waste in Caloocan.

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Metro Manila | April 11

Lionilo Losanga at home with his grandchildren in Quezon City. His wife, Virgie Losanga, said: “I hope the government can pressure these companies to provide better packaging for their goods, while keeping the prices low.”

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Metro Manila | April 15

Workers on a creek bed clogged with plastic waste in Caloocan.

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Parañaque | April 19

A Mickey Mouse doll and other plastic debris on a beach on Freedom Island.

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Photo editing and production by Jintak Han