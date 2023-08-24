Photography

In photos: At least 4 dead, including shooter, after a shooting at California bar

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 24, 2023

Three people were killed in a shooting late Wednesday at a bar in Orange County, Calif., authorities said. The shooter also died.

Leonard Ortiz/AP

Six others were injured and taken to hospitals, including five with gunshot wounds, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Two of the people were in critical condition, Providence Mission Hospital said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.

Leonard Ortiz/AP

Aug. 23 | Trabuco Canyon

Authorities work at the scene of a fatal shooting at Cook's Corner, a biker bar in rural Orange County, Calif.

ABC7 Los Angeles

ABC7 Los Angeles

Aug. 23 | Trabuco Canyon

Law enforcement officers and EMTs attend the shooting at Cook's Corner biker bar.

Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Aug. 23 | Trabuco Canyon

Sheriff's deputies in the road. Cook’s Corner, which classifies itself as a dive bar on its Facebook page, was hosting an “$8 Spaghetti Night Special” on Wednesday evening.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 23 | Trabuco Canyon

Police and emergency vehicles after the shooting. The sheriff’s department said that an officer had fired a weapon during the incident and that no sheriff’s deputies were injured.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 23 | Trabuco Canyon

Police tape blocks off a road.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 23 | Trabuco Canyon

Law enforcement vehicles next to Cook's Corner biker bar.

Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Aug. 23 | Trabuco Canyon

Police officers at a blocked-off road.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 23 | Trabuco Canyon

A law enforcement officer stands guard next to Cook's Corner biker bar.

Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Aug. 23 | Lake Forest

The Orange County sheriff's mobile command post uses the parking lot at the nearby Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, Calif., as a staging area.

Leonard Ortiz/AP

Leonard Ortiz/AP

Aug. 23 | Lake Forest

Sheriff's deputies near the site of the shooting.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 23 | Lake Forest

Undersheriff Jeff Hallock at the Saddleback Church after the shooting. At a news conference, authorities declined to provide details about the shooter or the victims, saying they were still gathering information, according to local media.

Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Bryan Pietsch