In photos: 8 killed, 9 injured after deadly collision outside migrant shelter in Texas

By Washington Post Staff | May 8, 2023

At least eight people were killed and at least nine were injured Sunday in Brownsville, Tex., when an SUV struck a crowd waiting for a bus outside a migrant shelter, authorities said.

Miguel Roberts/Brownsville Herald/AP

Brownsville police investigator Martin Sandoval said the crash happened about 8:30 a.m. local time. The driver, Sandoval said, is a Hispanic male who was hospitalized for treatment of injuries before being taken in to police custody on charges of reckless driving. More charges are expected soon, he said.

Miguel Roberts/Brownsville Herald/AP

Sandoval said the cause of the crash has not been determined, but that police are awaiting results from a blood sample taken from the driver to see if he was under the influence. The driver, apparently injured when his silver Range Rover overturned in the crash, is not cooperating with officers and had not yet been identified, he said.

Miguel Roberts/Brownsville Herald/AP

May 7

Emergency personnel respond to the fatal collision in Brownsville. Several migrants were killed after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a bus stop near Ozanam Center, a migrant and homeless shelter.

Michael Gonzalez/AP

Michael Gonzalez/AP

May 7

Emergency personnel work at the site.

NewsNation/KVEO-TV/AP

NewsNation/KVEO-TV/AP

May 7

Emergency personnel respond to the fatal collision.

Michael Gonzalez/AP

Michael Gonzalez/AP

May 7

People record law enforcement working the scene.

Michael Gonzalez/AP

Michael Gonzalez/AP

May 7

Emergency personnel take away a damaged vehicle.

Michael Gonzalez/AP

Michael Gonzalez/AP

May 7

A law enforcement officer photographs the scene.

John Faulk/Reuters

John Faulk/Reuters

May 7

A police officer is consoled after the deadly incident.

John Faulk/Reuters

John Faulk/Reuters

May 7

A victim's body is lifted as law enforcement officers investigate the scene.

John Faulk/Reuters

John Faulk/Reuters

May 7

Brownsville Fire Department firefighters hose off blood from the deadly scene.

Miguel Roberts/Reuters

Miguel Roberts/Reuters

May 7

Emergency personnel respond to the fatal collision.

Michael Gonzalez/AP

Michael Gonzalez/AP

May 7

Father Kevin Collins, OMI, pastor at St. Eugene de Mazenod Parish, places his hand on his forehead in prayer with others at the scene.

Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald/AP

Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald/AP

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Mariana Alfaro, Maria Sacchetti and Arelis R. Hernández