In photos: 8 killed, 9 injured after deadly collision outside migrant shelter in Texas

At least eight people were killed and at least nine were injured Sunday in Brownsville, Tex., when an SUV struck a crowd waiting for a bus outside a migrant shelter, authorities said.
Miguel Roberts/Brownsville Herald/AP
Brownsville police investigator Martin Sandoval said the crash happened about 8:30 a.m. local time. The driver, Sandoval said, is a Hispanic male who was hospitalized for treatment of injuries before being taken in to police custody on charges of reckless driving. More charges are expected soon, he said.
Miguel Roberts/Brownsville Herald/AP
Sandoval said the cause of the crash has not been determined, but that police are awaiting results from a blood sample taken from the driver to see if he was under the influence. The driver, apparently injured when his silver Range Rover overturned in the crash, is not cooperating with officers and had not yet been identified, he said.
Miguel Roberts/Brownsville Herald/AP
Michael Gonzalez/AP
NewsNation/KVEO-TV/AP
Michael Gonzalez/AP
Michael Gonzalez/AP
Michael Gonzalez/AP
John Faulk/Reuters
John Faulk/Reuters
John Faulk/Reuters
Miguel Roberts/Reuters
Michael Gonzalez/AP
Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald/AP
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Mariana Alfaro, Maria Sacchetti and Arelis R. Hernández