Photography

In photos: Another powerful storm set to intensify flood threat in California

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 14, 2023

A potent atmospheric river is hours away from lashing California, bringing new rounds of heavy rainfall in the lowlands, prolific mountain snow, strong winds and severe thunderstorms. It comes on the heels of an equally intense atmospheric river that plagued the Golden State late last week, prompting rare flash flood emergencies and destroying several homes.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

March 13 | Pajaro

Water rescue officers walk through flooded Pajaro neighborhood streets checking on residents who have not evacuated since a levee breech that flooded the community caused by an atmospheric river storm that slammed California.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

March 13 | Pajaro

Water rescue officer Jeoffrey Orman walks through flooded Pajaro neighborhood streets checking on residents who have not evacuated.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

March 13 | Pajaro

A person rides in the back of a truck as it crosses floodwaters.

Noah Berger/AP

Noah Berger/AP

March 13 | Castrolville

Residents of a Castrolville neighborhood, Robert Lopez, Patty Lopez and Juana Hernandez, fill sandbags before another atmospheric river arrives.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

March 13 | Watsonville

Volunteers bring groceries to a full Santa Cruz Fairgrounds Evacuation Shelter of Monterey County before another atmospheric river storm arrives.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

March 13 | Watsonville

Residents of the flooded Pajaro neighborhood stand outside the flood zone getting evacuation and shelter information before another atmospheric river storm arrives.

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

Melina Mara/The Washington Post

March 13 | Pajaro

Angels Hair Salon with a damaged facade sits surrounded by floodwaters from the Pajaro River.

Nathan Frandino/Reuters

Nathan Frandino/Reuters

March 13 | Pajaro

Floodwaters surround homes and vehicles in the community of Pajaro in Monterey County.

Noah Berger/AP

Noah Berger/AP

March 13 | Pajaro

Erik Narez walks through floodwaters while leaving his home.

Noah Berger/AP

Noah Berger/AP

March 13 | Pajaro

A sheriff's deputy checks his truck while driving through floodwaters.

Noah Berger/AP

Noah Berger/AP

March 13 | Walnut Creek

Gabriel Gonzalez, of San Rafael, walks up a hillside as storm clouds approach from the west.

Jose Carlos Fajardo/AP

Jose Carlos Fajardo/AP

More from the Post

Another powerful storm is set to intensify flood threat in California

Photos: The scene as parts of California are hit by powerful atmospheric river storm

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Matthew Cappucci