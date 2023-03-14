In photos: Coastal storm slams Northeast with heavy snow, rain and strong winds

Photography
An intensifying nor’easter, unleashing heavy snow, rain and strong winds, is clobbering the Northeast and the storm won’t relent until Wednesday.
Charles Krupa/AP
The weight of the snow on trees and power lines combined with gusts over 40 mph has cut power to more than 250,000 customers. The highest number of outages were in eastern New York and western Massachusetts, according to the utility tracker PowerOutage.us.
Charles Krupa/AP
Charles Krupa/AP
Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle/AP
Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle/AP
Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle/AP
Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer/AP
Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images
Wilson Ring/AP
Lisa Rathke/AP
Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer/AP
Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle/AP
Hans Pennink/AP
Eduardo Munoz/Reuters
Kevin Rivoli/The Citizen/AP
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Ian Livingston