In photos: Coastal storm slams Northeast with heavy snow, rain and strong winds

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 14, 2023

An intensifying nor’easter, unleashing heavy snow, rain and strong winds, is clobbering the Northeast and the storm won’t relent until Wednesday.

The weight of the snow on trees and power lines combined with gusts over 40 mph has cut power to more than 250,000 customers. The highest number of outages were in eastern New York and western Massachusetts, according to the utility tracker PowerOutage.us.

March 14 | Londonderry, N.H.

Traffic is stopped due to weather conditions on Route 93 South.

March 14 | Pittsfield, Mass.

A passer-by uses an umbrella while crossing a snow-covered street.

March 14 | Pittsfield, Mass.

A contractor for Eversource uses a fiberglass pole to replace a fuse that broke.

March 14 | Pittsfield, Mass.

A tree brought down by a winter storm rests on a house.

March 14 | Guilford, Vt.

A Vermont State plow truck removes snow on Route 5.

March 14 | Worcester, Mass.

A person walks through the snow during a Nor'easter.

March 14 | Waterbury, Vt.

The conductor helps passengers board the southbound Amtrak Vermonter during a snowstorm.

March 14 | Marshfield, Vt.

Jack Whalen brushes snow off his truck with a push broom.

March 14 | Brattleboro, Vt.

Jeremiah Ferland shovels some of the sidewalks as snow falls.

March 14 | Pittsfield, Mass.

A worker plows snow on a street.

March 14 | Albany

A roadway caution sign is seen on the New York Thruway as motorists commute during a winter snow storm.

March 14 | Manhattan

People make their way under the snow.

March 14 | Auburn, N.Y.

Desiree Besner clears the sidewalk of snow with her youngest child, Camille, strapped to her chest while enlisting the help of her other children, Ryu, from left, Ezra, and Karma at their home.

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Ian Livingston