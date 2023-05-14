Photography

In Photos: Cyclone Mocha strikes Myanmar and Bangladesh

By Washington Post Staff | May 14, 2023

A severe cyclonic storm battered parts of Bangladesh and Myanmar on Sunday. The storm first made landfall in Myanmar before conituing to Bangladesh with winds reaching upwards of 130 mph in Myanmar’s Sittwe Township, according to the Associated Press. Landslides and floods are expected to worsen the impact of the storm — one of the strongest to strike the Bay of Bengal in recent years.

Stringer/Reuters

May 14 I Teknaf, Bangladesh

People leave their homes to take shelter.

Stringer/Reuters

Stringer/Reuters

May 14 I Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh

People take shelter in a school.

Stringer/Reuters

Stringer/Reuters

May 14 I Teknaf, Bangladesh

A man rides his motorcycle beside a fallen tree.

Munir Uz Zaman/AFP/Getty Images

Munir Uz Zaman/AFP/Getty Images

May 14 I Teknaf, Bangladesh

Women take shelter with their children in Shahpori island.

Munir Uz Zaman/AFP/Getty Images

Munir Uz Zaman/AFP/Getty Images

May 14 I Teknaf, Bangladesh

People carry their belongings to a shelter.

Munir Uz Zaman/AFP/Getty Images

Munir Uz Zaman/AFP/Getty Images

May 14 I Teknaf, Bangladesh

Children look out of the window of a shelter where they are seeking refuge with their families from the storm.

Munir Uz Zaman/AFP/Getty Images

Munir Uz Zaman/AFP/Getty Images

May 14 I Kyauktaw, Myanmar

A resident checks damage after Cyclone Mocha crashed ashore.

Sai Aung Main/AFP/Getty Images

Sai Aung Main/AFP/Getty Images

May 14 I Kyauktaw, Myanmar

A man carries damaged sheet metal.

Sai Aung Main/AFP/Getty Images

Sai Aung Main/AFP/Getty Images

damaged

A person is seen through a broken door.

Sai Aung Main/AFP/Getty Images

Sai Aung Main/AFP/Getty Images

