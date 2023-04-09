In Photos: Easter scenes from around the world

Photography
People from around the world gathered to celebrate Easter.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Photographers from Washington, DC to Istanbul, Turkey were on the scene to bring us a record of the annual event celebrated by millions of people.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Here’s some of what they saw.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post
Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post
Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post
Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Gregorio Borgia/AP
Andriy Andriyenko/AP
Gleb Garanich/Reuters
Mahmoud Illean/AP
Mahmoud Illean/AP
Sertac Kayar/Reuters
Seyfettin Guncel/AFP/Getty Images
Dilara Senkaya/Reuters
Dilara Senkaya/Reuters
Khaled Desouki/AFP/Getty Images
Khaled Desouki/AFP/Getty Images
Banaras Khan/AFP/Getty Images
Banaras Khan/AFP/Getty Images
Credits
Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman