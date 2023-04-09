Photography

In Photos: Easter scenes from around the world

By Kenneth Dickerman | Apr 9, 2023

People from around the world gathered to celebrate Easter.

Alessandra Tarantino/AP

Photographers from Washington, DC to Istanbul, Turkey were on the scene to bring us a record of the annual event celebrated by millions of people.

Alessandra Tarantino/AP

Here’s some of what they saw.

Alessandra Tarantino/AP

Worshippers congregate at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington,, D.C.

Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post

Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post

Cassandra Johnson, right, from DC, joins worshippers early Easter morning.

Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post

Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post

Worshippers congregate at the Lincoln Memorial for the 43rd annual Sunrise Service in Washington DC.

Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post

Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post

Myriam Seay, 41, wrapped up in a blanket, and her husband, Randy Seay, 56, left, join hundreds of worshippers at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC.

Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post

Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post

Pope Francis bestows the plenary 'Urbi et Orbi' (to the city and to the world) blessing from the central lodge of the St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican at the end of the Easter Sunday mass.

Alessandra Tarantino/AP

Alessandra Tarantino/AP

Pope Francis blesses the faithful in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican.

Gregorio Borgia/AP

Gregorio Borgia/AP

A Catholic priest leads an Easter service in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine.

Andriy Andriyenko/AP

Andriy Andriyenko/AP

Believers during a service which marks the Orthodox feast of Palm Sunday in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Priests participate in the Easter Sunday Mass led by the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Mahmoud Illean/AP

Mahmoud Illean/AP

Ethiopian Orthodox Christian worshippers gather for Palm Sunday celebrations at the Ethiopian monks' quarters on the rooftop of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.

Mahmoud Illean/AP

Mahmoud Illean/AP

A woman prays during an Easter Sunday mass at Surp Giragos Armenian Catholic church in Diyarbakir, Turkey.

Sertac Kayar/Reuters

Sertac Kayar/Reuters

A priest celebrates the Easter mass at the Armenian church Surp Giragos, in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey.

Seyfettin Guncel/AFP/Getty Images

Seyfettin Guncel/AFP/Getty Images

Christian worshippers attend an Easter Sunday mass at the Catholic Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, known as St. Esprit Cathedral, in Istanbul, Turkey.

Dilara Senkaya/Reuters

Dilara Senkaya/Reuters

Christian worshippers attend an Easter Sunday mass at the Catholic Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Istanbul, Turkey.

Dilara Senkaya/Reuters

Dilara Senkaya/Reuters

Egyptian Coptic Christians react as they get sprayed with holy water during Palm Sunday Mass at the Saint Simon Monastery in Cairo's Mokattam mountain.

Khaled Desouki/AFP/Getty Images

Khaled Desouki/AFP/Getty Images

Egyptian Coptic Christians during Palm Sunday Mass at the Saint Simon Monastery in Cairo.

Khaled Desouki/AFP/Getty Images

Khaled Desouki/AFP/Getty Images

Christian devotees offer prayers during Easter Sunday at the Bethel Memorial Methodist Church in Quetta, Pakistan.

Banaras Khan/AFP/Getty Images

Banaras Khan/AFP/Getty Images

A member of the Frontier Constabulary stands guard at the Bethel Memorial Methodist Church in Quetta, Pakistan.

Banaras Khan/AFP/Getty Images

Banaras Khan/AFP/Getty Images

More from the Post

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman