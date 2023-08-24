Photography

In photos: The scene at the first Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 24, 2023

Eight Republican presidential contenders — minus the front-runner, former president Donald Trump — are scheduled to converge in Milwaukee on Wednesday night for their first debate. With millions of viewers expected, it’s a high-stakes night for candidates seeking to elevate their profiles as plausible rivals to Trump.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Aug. 22

Supports for former president and presidential candidate Trump hold signs outside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, venue of the first Republican debate for the candidates running for election.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Aug. 23

A Trump supporter holds a sign outside site of the debate.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Aug. 23

Trump supports walk outside the arena.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Aug. 23

Signage for the debate is displayed on Fiserv Forum.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Aug. 23

People gather outside the debate venue.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Aug. 23

Journalist work in the media room before the debate.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Aug. 23

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who hurt his foot playing basketball, walks on crutches inside Fiserv Forum before the debate.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Aug. 23

An attendee holds a picture of candidate and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, sandwiched between pictures of podcaster John Ashbrook and Michael Duncan, as people arrive for the debate.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Aug. 23

Union demonstrators march outside of the arena.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Aug. 23

Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, second from left, talks as Donald Trump Jr., right, arrives outside Fiserv Forum.

Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel/AP

Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel/AP

Aug. 23

Attendees arrive at the debate hall.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Aug. 23

The debate stage at Fiserv Forum.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook