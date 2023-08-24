In photos: The scene at the first Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee

Photography
Eight Republican presidential contenders — minus the front-runner, former president Donald Trump — are scheduled to converge in Milwaukee on Wednesday night for their first debate. With millions of viewers expected, it’s a high-stakes night for candidates seeking to elevate their profiles as plausible rivals to Trump.
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel/AP
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook