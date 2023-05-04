Photography

In photos: More than 130 dead as flooding, landslides hit Rwanda and Uganda

By Jintak Han | May 4, 2023

Flooding and landslides killed at least 129 people in Rwanda and six people in neighboring Uganda, authorities said Wednesday, after weeks of torrential rain amid a wetter-than-usual spring.

Rwandan authorities said they are continuing to search for survivors, especially in the hardest-hit northern and western regions of the country. Landslides have also been reported in elevated regions of Uganda, including near the Rwandan border in Kisoro district where six people were killed, according to Reuters.

People venture through floodwaters in Karongi District, western Rwanda, on Wednesday.

AP

AP

Bystanders examine the damage caused by a landslide in Rubengera, Rwanda.

Mariam Kone/AFP/Getty Images

Mariam Kone/AFP/Getty Images

Residents cross a bridge after their homes were swamped by rain in Rubavu District, western Rwanda.

Jean Bizimana/Reuters

Jean Bizimana/Reuters

A man transporting charcoal on a bicycle rides through floodwaters in Karongi District, western Rwanda.

AP

AP

A landslide caused by heavy rain blocks the road in Mushubati, western Rwanda.

Mariam Kone/AFP/Getty Images

Mariam Kone/AFP/Getty Images

Reuters

Residents salvage their belongings in Rubavu district, western Rwanda.

Jean Bizimana/Reuters

Jean Bizimana/Reuters

People drain water from their flooded home in Rubavu district, western Rwanda.

Jean Bizimana/Reuters

Jean Bizimana/Reuters

People take refuge in Rubavu district, western Rwanda.

Jean Bizimana/Reuters

Jean Bizimana/Reuters

Reuters

Residents wade through town in Rubavu district, western Rwanda.

Jean Bizimana/Reuters

Jean Bizimana/Reuters

People inspect a building destroyed by a flood in Nyabihu district, western Rwanda.

Rachid Bugirinfura/AP

Rachid Bugirinfura/AP

Debris from a landslide partially blocks the road in Rubengera, Rwanda.

Mariam Kone/AFP/Getty Images

Mariam Kone/AFP/Getty Images

People camp at an open field in Rubavu district, western Rwanda, after their homes were flooded.

Jean Bizimana/Reuters

Jean Bizimana/Reuters

Credits

Photo editing and production by Jintak Han