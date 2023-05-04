In photos: More than 130 dead as flooding, landslides hit Rwanda and Uganda

Photography
Flooding and landslides killed at least 129 people in Rwanda and six people in neighboring Uganda, authorities said Wednesday, after weeks of torrential rain amid a wetter-than-usual spring.
Rwandan authorities said they are continuing to search for survivors, especially in the hardest-hit northern and western regions of the country. Landslides have also been reported in elevated regions of Uganda, including near the Rwandan border in Kisoro district where six people were killed, according to Reuters.
AP
Mariam Kone/AFP/Getty Images
Jean Bizimana/Reuters
AP
Mariam Kone/AFP/Getty Images
Reuters
Jean Bizimana/Reuters
Jean Bizimana/Reuters
Jean Bizimana/Reuters
Reuters
Jean Bizimana/Reuters
Rachid Bugirinfura/AP
Mariam Kone/AFP/Getty Images
Jean Bizimana/Reuters
Credits
Photo editing and production by Jintak Han