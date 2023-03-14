Photography

Patricia Schroeder dies at 82: Remembering the former congresswoman and pioneer for women’s and family rights in photos

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 14, 2023

Former congresswoman Patricia Schroeder, a megaphone for the women’s movement, the first woman to serve on the House Armed Services Committee and a liberal Democrat known for her barbed wit, notably coining the term “Teflon president” to lambaste President Ronald Reagan, died March 13 at a hospital in Celebration, Fla.

AP

April 10, 1973

Rep. Pat Schroeder (D-Colo.), brought daughter Jamie, 2 1/2, to work with her in Washington as she joins women's groups who are protesting the administration's withholding of funds appropriated by Congress, including federal funding of day care centers.

Charles Gorry/AP

May 11, 1973

Rep. Schroeder testifies in Washington before the Senate subcommittee on Interior and Insular Affairs on the use of public lands for nuclear stimulation of natural gas.

Henry Griffin/AP

April 29, 1978

Schroeder addresses a rally in protest of the Rocky Flats Nuclear plant as several thousand gathered outside the Federal Courthouse in Denver.

Raimundo Borea/AP

July 31, 1979

Schroeder and Congresswomen Shirley Chisholm (D-N.Y.) attend a news conference in Washington.

John Duricka/AP

March 20, 1984

Schroeder attends a Washington news conference as Sen. Gary Hart (D-Colo.) reflects on his defeat in the Illinois presidential primary.

Ira Schwarz/AP

Aug. 17, 1987

Schroeder, center, is flanked by Gale Brewer, chair of the National Women's Political Caucaus, and New York Assemblyman Alan Siegal during a fundraising breakfast in New York. The fundraiser was for the potential presidential campaign of Shroeder.

Marty Lederhandler/AP

Schroeder poses outside the U.S. Capitol in this undated photo.

AP

July 1987

Schroeder gives the thumbs up to supporters at a National Organization for Women convention in Philadelphia.

Charles Krupa/AP

Feb. 23, 1993

First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, second from right, meets with Schroeder, left, and Rep. Olympia Snowe (R-Maine), second from left, co-chairwomen of the Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues, on Capitol Hill in Washington to discuss women’s issues.

John Duricka/AP

Aug. 12, 1993

Schroeder is introduced by President Bill Clinton during a ceremony in St. Louis honoring community heroes from flood-afflicted states.

Stephan Savoia/AP

March 22, 1995

Schroeder speaks about welfare reform on Capitol Hill as former congresswoman Bella Abzug (D-N.Y.), left, looks on.

Richard Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

July 18, 1995

Schroeder, third from left, along with other female House members and women who content they were targets of uninvited advances from Sen. Bob Packwood (R-Ore.), meet reporters on Capitol Hill to call for public hearings. From left are, Rep. Elizabeth Furse (D-Ore.), Paige Wagers, Rep. Nita Lowey (D-N.Y.) and Gena Hutton.

DENIS PAQUIN/AP

Aug. 29, 1996

Schroeder holds a Chinese tool for binding the feet of women to illustrate the plight of women under the Republicans during her speech at the Democratic convention in Chicago.

Keith Jenkins/The Washington Post

Sept. 19, 1996

From left, Viki Wilson, Rep. Nita M. Lowey (D-N.Y.), Schroeder and Vikki Stella, with her 8-month-old son, arrive for a news conference in 1996 in response to a House vote to override President Bill Clinton's veto of the ban on late-term abortions.

Ray Lustig/The Washington Post

April 30, 1999

Schroeder holds her book during interview at the convention center in Los Angeles.

Nick Ut/AP

July 18, 1994

Schroeder sits on the porch outside her Capitol Hill headquarters in Denver. A Harvard Law graduate, she served in the House of Representatives from 1973 to 1997.

Joe Mahoney/AP

