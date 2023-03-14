Patricia Schroeder dies at 82: Remembering the former congresswoman and pioneer for women’s and family rights in photos

Photography
Former congresswoman Patricia Schroeder, a megaphone for the women’s movement, the first woman to serve on the House Armed Services Committee and a liberal Democrat known for her barbed wit, notably coining the term “Teflon president” to lambaste President Ronald Reagan, died March 13 at a hospital in Celebration, Fla.
AP
Charles Gorry/AP
Henry Griffin/AP
Raimundo Borea/AP
John Duricka/AP
Ira Schwarz/AP
Marty Lederhandler/AP
AP
Charles Krupa/AP
John Duricka/AP
Stephan Savoia/AP
Richard Ellis/AFP/Getty Images
DENIS PAQUIN/AP
Keith Jenkins/The Washington Post
Ray Lustig/The Washington Post
Nick Ut/AP
Joe Mahoney/AP
More from the Post
Patricia Schroeder, congresswoman who wielded barbed wit, dies at 82
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook