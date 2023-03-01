Photography

Photos: At least 29 dead after trains collide in northern Greece

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 1, 2023

A passenger train and a freight train collided in northern Greece early Wednesday, killing at least 29 people and injuring 85 others as flames and plumes of smoke swelled the night sky.

Vaggelis Kousioras/AP

The crash occurred shortly before midnight near the Tempe Valley in northern Greece, an official from Greece’s Hellenic Fire Service said.

Vaggelis Kousioras/AP

The passenger train was riding along a route between two popular tourist cities, Athens and Thessaloniki, when it crashed about 255 miles north of Athens. Some of the injured were transported to hospitals in the nearby city of Larissa, and at least 150 firefighters and dozens of emergency vehicles were dispatched to the scene.

Vaggelis Kousioras/AP

March 1

Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa city.

Vaggelis Kousioras/AP

Vaggelis Kousioras/AP

March 1

Firefighters work to extricate passengers from trains.

APOSTOLIS DOMALIS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

APOSTOLIS DOMALIS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

March 1

Ambulances line up near the scene.

APOSTOLIS DOMALIS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

APOSTOLIS DOMALIS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

March 1

Firefighters and rescuers at the site of a crash.

Thanos Floulis/Reuters

Thanos Floulis/Reuters

March 1

Passengers react after the collision.

APOSTOLIS DOMALIS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

APOSTOLIS DOMALIS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

March 1

A medic treats an injured passenger.

Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

March 1

A view of the site of the crash.

Giannis Floulis/Reuters

Giannis Floulis/Reuters

March 1

A man walks at the site of the crash.

Kostas Mantziaris/Reuters

Kostas Mantziaris/Reuters

March 1

Firefighters operate at the site of the crash.

Thanos Floulis/Reuters

Thanos Floulis/Reuters

March 1

Rescue workers carry a body out of the wreckage.

Sakis Mitrolidis/AFP/Getty Images

Sakis Mitrolidis/AFP/Getty Images

More from the Post

At least 29 dead, 85 injured after trains collide in northern Greece

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Kelly Kasulis Cho