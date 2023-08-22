Photography

In photos: The scene as deadly wildfires spread in Greece

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 22, 2023

Eighteen people, believed by fire officials to be migrants or refugees, were found dead in Greece’s Dadia forest after a raging wildfire swept through the northeastern Greek region near the Turkish border that serves as a major crossing point for refugees and migrants. The charred remains of the 18 people were recovered near a shack close to a national park in Alexandroupolis, a city in Greece’s Evros region.

Dimitris Alexoudis/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Aug. 22 | Alexandroupolis

Firefighters and volunteers operate during a wildfire.

Dimitris Alexoudis/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Dimitris Alexoudis/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Aug. 22 | Athens

Policemen stand on a road during a wildfire in Chasia.

Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/Getty Images

Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 22 | Evros

Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Makri.

Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

Aug. 22 | Alexandroupolis

Fire burns trees during a wildfire, in Palagia village.

Dimitris Alexoudis/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Dimitris Alexoudis/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Aug. 22 | Alexandroupolis

Patients of a chronic diseases management foundation get evacuated as a wildfire burns.

Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

Aug. 22 | Alexandroupolis

A man watches a wildfire burning near a hospital.

Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters

Aug. 22 | Alexandroupoli

Wildfire rages near Alexandroupolis.

Sakis Mitrolidis/AFP/Getty Images

Sakis Mitrolidis/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 22 | Athens

A farmer rushes to evacuate his horse.

Kostas Tsironis/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Kostas Tsironis/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Aug. 22 | Athens

A young boy looks at a wildfire in Chasia.

Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/Getty Images

Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 22 | Athens

Beehives burn during a wildfire.

Kostas Tsironis/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Kostas Tsironis/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Aug. 22 | Athens

A man reacts during a wildfire in Chasia.

Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/Getty Images

Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 22 | Athens

Firefighters spray water on a wildfire.

Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/Getty Images

Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 22 | Athens

Men spray water on a wildfire.

Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/Getty Images

Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 22 | Alexandroupoli

Local residents extinguish a fire.

Sakis Mitrolidis/AFP/Getty Images

Sakis Mitrolidis/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 22 | Athens

An elderly woman sits at a car after leaving her house.

Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/Getty Images

Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 22 | Alexandroupolis

Patients of the Alexandroupolis General Hospital lie inside the ship "Adamantios Korais," after the evacuation of the hospital.

Dimitris Alexoudis/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Dimitris Alexoudis/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Aug. 22 | Prodromos

The campsite of village of Saranti following a wildfire.

Spyros Bakalis/AFP/Getty Images

Spyros Bakalis/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 22 | Alexandroupolis

Burnt trees in a forest area in the village of Palagia.

Konstantinos Tsakalidis/Bloomberg News

Konstantinos Tsakalidis/Bloomberg News

Aug. 21 | Prodromos

Local residents watch a wildfire approach.

Spyros Bakalis/AFP/Getty Images

Spyros Bakalis/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 21 | Prodromos

A fire-fighting helicopter flies over a wildfire.

Spyros Bakalis/AFP/Getty Images

Spyros Bakalis/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 21 | Alexandroupolis

Volunteers assist an elderly man.

Dimitris Alexoudis/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Dimitris Alexoudis/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Aug. 21 | Prodromos

Flames burn vegetation.

Spyros Bakalis/AFP/Getty Images

Spyros Bakalis/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 21 | Prodromos

Firemen battle flames burning vegetation.

Spyros Bakalis/AFP/Getty Images

Spyros Bakalis/AFP/Getty Images

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher, Text by Sammy Westfall