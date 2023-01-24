Photography

Photos: 7 dead in Half Moon Bay mass shooting

By Washington Post Staff | Jan 24, 2023

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — Seven people were killed and one was critically injured in related shootings at two locations around this coastal city, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said.

Gabrielle Lurie/AP

Police arrested 67-year-old Zhao Chunli of Half Moon Bay shortly after finding him in his vehicle around 4:40 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of a San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office substation. Zhao is believed to have acted alone in the shootings, Corpus said.

Gabrielle Lurie/AP

Jan. 23

Sheriff's deputies talk with people at the scene of a deadly shooting where several fatalities occurred off state Highway 92.

Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle/AP

Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle/AP

Jan. 23

People embrace at the scene of a deadly shooting.

Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle/AP

Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle/AP

Jan. 23

A San Mateo County sheriff deputy stands at the scene on highway 92.

Susana Bates/AFP/Getty Images

Susana Bates/AFP/Getty Images

Jan. 23

A San Mateo County sheriff deputy stands guard at the scene.

Susana Bates/AFP/Getty Images

Susana Bates/AFP/Getty Images

Jan. 23

A San Mateo County sheriff deputy checks in with FBI agents as they arrive at the scene.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Jan. 23

Half Moon Bay Police gather at one of two mass shootings sites. Both sites of the shootings are plant nurseries in a rural area, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said., and the gunman is believed to be a worker at one of the locations. The victims, who are still being identified by a coroner, are also believed to be farmworkers, Corpus said.

GEORGE NIKITIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

GEORGE NIKITIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jan. 23

San Mateo County sheriff deputies collect food and drink donations outside of a family reunification center.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Jan. 23

San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus speaks at a news conference following the shooting.

Jeff Chiu/AP

Jeff Chiu/AP

Jan. 23

Law enforcement, including the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, investigate.

Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group/AP

Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group/AP

Jan. 23

Police investigate the scene.

Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group/AP

Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group/AP

Jan. 23

First responders work one of several crime scenes, off state Highway 92.

Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group/AP

Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group/AP

Jan. 23

Law enforcement, including the San Mateo County Sheriff's Department, investigate the scene.

Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group/AP

Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group/AP

Jan. 23

A suspect is arrested by law enforcement personnel.

Abc Affiliate Kgo/Reuters

Abc Affiliate Kgo/Reuters

Jan. 23

Police officers detain a man, believed by law enforcement to be the Half Moon Bay mass shooting suspect.

Kati Mchugh/Reuters

Kati Mchugh/Reuters

