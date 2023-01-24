Photos: 7 dead in Half Moon Bay mass shooting

Photography
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — Seven people were killed and one was critically injured in related shootings at two locations around this coastal city, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said.
Police arrested 67-year-old Zhao Chunli of Half Moon Bay shortly after finding him in his vehicle around 4:40 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of a San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office substation. Zhao is believed to have acted alone in the shootings, Corpus said.
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher