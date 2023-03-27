Photography

in Photos: Protests in Israel as rage mounts over courts overhaul

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 27, 2023

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced mounting pressure Monday to halt his government’s drive to remake Israel’s judicial system as the backlash against the plan engulfed the country and strikes threatened national paralysis.

Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images

Israeli universities, workers’ unions, hospitals, malls and Israel’s national carrier, El Al, announced a general strike, and the international airport indefinitely terminated outgoing flights. Tens of thousands of protesters from around the country flooded into Jerusalem to express their opposition to the plan.

Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images

March 27 | Jerusalem

Protesters gather outside Israel's parliament amid ongoing demonstrations and calls for a general strike against the hard-right government's controversial push to overhaul the justice system.

Hazem Bader/AFP/Getty Images

Hazem Bader/AFP/Getty Images

March 27 | Jerusalem

Protesters hold up Israeli flags and placards as they gather outside Israel's parliament.

Hazem Bader/AFP/Getty Images

Hazem Bader/AFP/Getty Images

March 27 | Jerusalem

Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan outside the parliament.

Ariel Schalit/AP

Ariel Schalit/AP

March 27 | Jerusalem

Mounted police officers ride their horses past protesters gathering outside Israel's parliament.

Hazem Bader/AFP/Getty Images

Hazem Bader/AFP/Getty Images

March 27 | Jerusalem

Protesters shout slogans outside Israel's parliament.

Hazem Bader/AFP/Getty Images

Hazem Bader/AFP/Getty Images

March 27 | Jerusalem

Protesters clash with security forces outside Israel's parliament.

Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images

Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images

March 27 | Jerusalem

Israelis scuffles with police outside the parliament.

Ariel Schalit/AP

Ariel Schalit/AP

March 27 | Jerusalem

Israelis scuffles with police outside the parliament.

Ariel Schalit/AP

Ariel Schalit/AP

March 27 | Tel Aviv

Thousands of protesters block the Ayalon main highway during a mass protest against the government's justice system reform plans.

Guy Yechiely

Guy Yechiely

March 27 | Tel Aviv

Protesters block a road and hold national flags as they gather around a bonfire.

Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images

Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images

March 27 | Tel Aviv

People attend a demonstration after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the defense minister and his nationalist coalition.

Nir Elias/Reuters

Nir Elias/Reuters

March 27 | Tel Aviv

Protesters clash with the police.

Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images

Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images

March 27 | Tel Aviv

Israeli police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking a highway.

Oren Ziv/AP

Oren Ziv/AP

March 25 | Tel Aviv

Israeli security forces use a water cannon to disperse protesters.

Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images

Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images

March 25 | Tel Aviv

Israelis protest.

Oren Alon/Reuters

Oren Alon/Reuters

March 25 | Tel Aviv

Protestors block the main access road to Tel Aviv.

Itai Ron

Itai Ron

March 25 | Tel Aviv

Israeli police officers on horseback disperse demonstrators blocking a highway.

Ariel Schalit/AP

Ariel Schalit/AP

March 25 | Tel Aviv

Israeli police scuffle with demonstrators blocking a highway.

Ariel Schalit/AP

Ariel Schalit/AP

