In photos: Landslide caused by heavy rain in Colombia kills at least 14

By Jintak Han | Jul 19, 2023

At least 14 people were killed Tuesday in a mudslide that swept over the town of Quetame, about an hour southeast of Colombia’s capital city, Bogotá.

Fernando Vergara/AP

Rescue workers have continued to search for survivors in the mud and rubble, which closed a major highway.

Fernando Vergara/AP

An aerial view Tuesday of the site of a mudslide in the Quetame municipality in the Cundinamarca department of Colombia.

Daniel Munoz/AFP/Getty Images

Daniel Munoz/AFP/Getty Images

A further view of the mudslide.

Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images

Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images

Colombian Red Cross workers with a search dog after a nighttime avalanche of mud buried multiple homes in El Naranjal.

Fernando Vergara/AP

Fernando Vergara/AP

The search for survivors and bodies Tuesday.

Fernando Vergara/AP

Fernando Vergara/AP

An emergency worker holds the leash of a search dog at the disaster site.

Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images

Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images

The bodies of victims of the mudslide have been wrapped and numbered in preparation for being taken away from the disaster site.

Fernando Vergara/AP

Fernando Vergara/AP

Relatives and friends of people who died in the mudslide watch a forensics team working among the bodies.

Fernando Vergara/AP

Fernando Vergara/AP

Rescue workers attend to a dog found at the disaster site.

Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images

Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images

A mangled car and muddied family photo in the street.

Fernando Vergara/AP

Fernando Vergara/AP

An emergency worker rests at an installation of the Virgin Mary near the disaster site.

Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images

Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images

