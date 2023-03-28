Photography

In Photos: Mass demonstrations take place across France

By Morgan Coates | Mar 28, 2023

France is experiencing another day of nationwide strikes, two weeks after French President Emmanuel Macron forced a controversial pensions overhaul through parliament.

Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty Images

Major trade unions have promised to maintain protests until the government backs down on its proposed changes — which still have to be approved by France’s Constitutional council before becoming law. Macron has said he will not back down, leading to new scenes of dissent across the country Tuesday.

Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty Images

Unionists take part in a demonstration after the government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote in Clermont-Ferrand, central France.

Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty Images

Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty Images

Youths take part in a demonstration in Marseille, southeastern France.

Nicolas Tucat/AFP/Getty Images

Nicolas Tucat/AFP/Getty Images

Railway workers demonstrate on the tracks at the Gare de Lyon train station, Paris.

Thomas Padilla/AP

Thomas Padilla/AP

Protesters hold union flags during a demonstration in Clermont-Ferrand, central France.

Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty Images

Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty Images

Demonstrators march in Nantes, western France.

Jeremias Gonzalez/AP

Jeremias Gonzalez/AP

A protester attends a demonstration against the government's pension reform at Nice, France.

Sebastien Nogier/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Sebastien Nogier/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Workers demonstrate with a poster referring the King Charles III's canceled visit, Tuesday, in Nantes, western France.

Jeremias Gonzalez/AP

Jeremias Gonzalez/AP

Protesters set up a flaming barricade across railway tracks at a train station in Lorient, in Brittany, western France.

Fred Tanneau/AFP/Getty Images

Fred Tanneau/AFP/Getty Images

Protesters shout slogans amid smoke flares during a demonstration in Marseille, southeastern France.

Christophe Simon/AFP/Getty Images

Christophe Simon/AFP/Getty Images

French SNCF workers, members of French CGT and Sud Rail labour unions, protest in Paris.

Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

More from the Post

Live updates: French workers ramp up strikes over retirement age, raising pressure on Macron

In photos: Protests in Israel as rage mounts over courts overhaul

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Morgan Coates