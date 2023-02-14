Photos: 3 dead after shooting at Michigan State University

Photography
A gunman killed three people and critically injured five at Michigan State University on Monday night before fatally shooting himself, police said.
Matthew Dae Smith/AP
The first shots were reported to police at 8:18 p.m. Monday, with students alerted to a “shots fired” incident around 8:30 p.m. and advised by text messages to follow the “run, hide, fight” defense protocol. The shooting set off a manhunt involving hundreds of law enforcement officials and forced the university to order its approximately 50,000 students to shelter in place.
Matthew Dae Smith/AP
Matthew Dae Smith/AP
Jakkar Aimery/AP
Nick King/AP
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Nick King/Lansing State Journal/AP
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Nick King/AP
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Al Goldis/AP
Dieu-Nalio Chery/Reuters
Rey Del Rio For The Washington Post
Carlos Osorio/AP
More from the Post
Michigan State shooting live updates: 3 killed, 5 injured; gunman dead, police say
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Morgan Coates and Troy Witcher