Photography

Photos: 3 dead after shooting at Michigan State University

By Washington Post Staff | Feb 14, 2023

A gunman killed three people and critically injured five at Michigan State University on Monday night before fatally shooting himself, police said.

Matthew Dae Smith/AP

The first shots were reported to police at 8:18 p.m. Monday, with students alerted to a “shots fired” incident around 8:30 p.m. and advised by text messages to follow the “run, hide, fight” defense protocol. The shooting set off a manhunt involving hundreds of law enforcement officials and forced the university to order its approximately 50,000 students to shelter in place.

Matthew Dae Smith/AP

Feb. 13

First responders are on scene.

Matthew Dae Smith/AP

Matthew Dae Smith/AP

Feb. 13

Armed police officers with weapons drawn rush into Phillips Hall.

Jakkar Aimery/AP

Jakkar Aimery/AP

Feb. 13

A police officer, with his gun drawn, is seen through the window at an entrance.

Nick King/AP

Nick King/AP

Feb. 13

Michigan State University students react during an active shooter situation.

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Feb. 13

Michigan State University students hug each other during an active shooter situation on the campus.

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Feb. 13

Police stage outside the Michigan State University Union off Abbot Road.

Nick King/Lansing State Journal/AP

Nick King/Lansing State Journal/AP

Feb. 13

Police and emergency vehicles on the scene of an active shooter situation.

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Feb. 13

A stretcher is unloaded from an ambulance outside the Michigan State University Union following shootings on campus.

Nick King/AP

Nick King/AP

Feb. 13

Michigan State University students get lead to a safe area by a police officer.

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Feb. 14

Students gather on the campus.

Al Goldis/AP

Al Goldis/AP

Feb. 14

Police officers surround the scene where the suspect was located.

Dieu-Nalio Chery/Reuters

Dieu-Nalio Chery/Reuters

Feb. 14

Police on the scene.

Rey Del Rio For The Washington Post

Rey Del Rio For The Washington Post

Feb. 14

A tent covers the body of the suspected gunman.

Carlos Osorio/AP

Carlos Osorio/AP

More from the Post

Michigan State shooting live updates: 3 killed, 5 injured; gunman dead, police say

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Morgan Coates and Troy Witcher