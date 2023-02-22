Photography

Photos: Massive winter storm takes aim at the Upper Midwest

By Washington Post Staff | Feb 22, 2023

A coast-to-coast winter storm is trucking across the nation, bringing exceptionally heavy snow, blizzard conditions, freezing rain and strong winds. Fifty million Americans are under winter storm watches, warnings or winter weather advisories. Some places in the Upper Midwest could see 2 feet of snow.

Weather alerts span across virtually the entire Lower 48 from California to Maine, where the system will perform its final act late Thursday.

Feb. 21

Vehicles pass a storm warning sign along Interstate highway 35 near Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport ahead of a winter storm.

Trisha Ahmed/AP

Feb. 21 | Sioux Falls, S.D.

Snow falls around pedestrians.

Erin Woodiel/The Argus Leader/AP

Feb. 21 | Sioux Falls, S.D.

David Smith shovels a sidewalk.

Erin Woodiel/The Argus Leader/AP

Feb. 21 | Sioux Falls, S.D.

Parked cars are covered in a layer of snow ahead of a larger winter storm.

The Argus Leader/AP

Feb. 21 | Bismarck, N.D.

Ayden Ereth brushes snow from his vehicle.

Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune/AP

Feb. 21 | Sioux Falls, S.D.

A pedestrian walks across town as the first snow falls.

Erin Woodiel/The Argus Leader/AP

Feb. 21 | Sioux Falls, S.D.

Vehicles travel through the first snow fall.

Erin Woodiel/The Argus Leader/AP

Feb. 21 | Minneapolis

A youngster walks home from school as snow falls.

Jeff Wheeler/AP

Feb. 21 | St. Paul, Minn.

Snow begins to fall around the Cathedral of Saint Paul.

Star Tribune /AP)

Feb. 21 | Minneapolis

Rush hour traffic travels southbound on Interstate 35W as a winter storm hit the Twin Cities.

Star Tribune/AP

