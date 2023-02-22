Photos: Massive winter storm takes aim at the Upper Midwest

Photography
A coast-to-coast winter storm is trucking across the nation, bringing exceptionally heavy snow, blizzard conditions, freezing rain and strong winds. Fifty million Americans are under winter storm watches, warnings or winter weather advisories. Some places in the Upper Midwest could see 2 feet of snow.
Jeff Wheeler/AP
Weather alerts span across virtually the entire Lower 48 from California to Maine, where the system will perform its final act late Thursday.
Jeff Wheeler/AP
Trisha Ahmed/AP
Erin Woodiel/The Argus Leader/AP
Erin Woodiel/The Argus Leader/AP
The Argus Leader/AP
Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune/AP
Erin Woodiel/The Argus Leader/AP
Erin Woodiel/The Argus Leader/AP
Jeff Wheeler/AP
Star Tribune /AP)
Star Tribune/AP
Massive, coast-to-coast winter storm to bring heavy snow, ice and wind
