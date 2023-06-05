In photos: The Ms. Senior DC Pageant

“We grew up poor, so I didn’t go to the prom,” said Robinson, a stately former track athlete with wide eyes and dark ringlets who was raised in the Benning Heights area of D.C. When she heard about the pageant a decade ago, “I was blown away, and I said, ‘When I turn 60, I’m going to do it,’” she said. “Somebody’s going to win, but we all win — the fact that we show up.”