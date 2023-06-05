In photos: The Ms. Senior DC Pageant

Photography
Draped in sequins and tulle, some of D.C.’s most elegant elders danced, sang and strutted across the stage at the 2023 Ms. Senior DC Pageant, held Saturday at the University of the District of Columbia.
Craig Hudson for The Washington Post
For some four decades, D.C. women 60 and older have participated in the event, which is judged on components including talent, gowns, personal statements and interviews. This year’s cohort included breast cancer survivors, a woman who was once homeless and the pageant’s first hearing-impaired contestant, who communicated via a sign language interpreter.
Craig Hudson for The Washington Post
All spring, the group rehearsed twice a week at the Model Cities Senior Wellness Center. They shared their life stories over box lunches, held hands to pray together and bonded with former contestants who served as their mentors.
On Saturday, Cerise Turner, 65, was crowned Ms. Senior DC 2023, with Valerie Robinson, 62, first runner-up; Kadija Ash, 72, second runner-up; and Annette Bush, 74, third runner-up. Turner will represent the District at the Ms. Senior America Pageant in Atlantic City this fall.
“We grew up poor, so I didn’t go to the prom,” said Robinson, a stately former track athlete with wide eyes and dark ringlets who was raised in the Benning Heights area of D.C. When she heard about the pageant a decade ago, “I was blown away, and I said, ‘When I turn 60, I’m going to do it,’” she said. “Somebody’s going to win, but we all win — the fact that we show up.”
Credits
Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman