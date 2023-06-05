Photography

In photos: The Ms. Senior DC Pageant

By Tara Bahrampour | Jun 5, 2023

Draped in sequins and tulle, some of D.C.’s most elegant elders danced, sang and strutted across the stage at the 2023 Ms. Senior DC Pageant, held Saturday at the University of the District of Columbia.

For some four decades, D.C. women 60 and older have participated in the event, which is judged on components including talent, gowns, personal statements and interviews. This year’s cohort included breast cancer survivors, a woman who was once homeless and the pageant’s first hearing-impaired contestant, who communicated via a sign language interpreter.

All spring, the group rehearsed twice a week at the Model Cities Senior Wellness Center. They shared their life stories over box lunches, held hands to pray together and bonded with former contestants who served as their mentors.

On Saturday, Cerise Turner, 65, was crowned Ms. Senior DC 2023, with Valerie Robinson, 62, first runner-up; Kadija Ash, 72, second runner-up; and Annette Bush, 74, third runner-up. Turner will represent the District at the Ms. Senior America Pageant in Atlantic City this fall.

“We grew up poor, so I didn’t go to the prom,” said Robinson, a stately former track athlete with wide eyes and dark ringlets who was raised in the Benning Heights area of D.C. When she heard about the pageant a decade ago, “I was blown away, and I said, ‘When I turn 60, I’m going to do it,’” she said. “Somebody’s going to win, but we all win — the fact that we show up.”

Cerise Turner, 65, is crowned this year's Ms. Senior DC.

The crown of Vene’ La Gon, 62, winner of the 2022 D.C. pageant.

Members of the MC Steppers dance group dress as Tina Turner.

La Gon waits to take the stage for her farewell address.

Octavia Jackson competes in the pageant.

WUSA9 anchor Lorenzo Hall, a pageant announcer, speaks to the audience.

Valerie Robinson, 62, performs an original monologue called “Prayin' for Our America.”

Wendy Bridges, the 2015 winner of the pageant, center, and others work backstage.

Sandra Bears, a D.C. native and an R&B singer, was the pageant's contestant chair.

Mary McCoy, 72, right, prays with Robinson to help calm Robinson's nerves before she takes the stage.

Gabrielle Thomas performs a dance routine in the talent portion of the pageant.

The 2023 pageant opens Saturday at the University of the District of Columbia.

Audience members capture the show.

Members of the MC Steppers onstage during the pageant.

Mary Jennings, 66, pictured during a May rehearsal, was the pageant's first hearing-impaired contestant.

Annette Bush, 74, left, rehearses at the Model Cities Senior Wellness Center.

Bridges, the 2015 winner, captures the moment at rehearsal.

People show support during rehearsal.

Contestants rehearse for the 2023 pageant.

Credits

Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman