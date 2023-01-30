Photography

Photos: Suicide bomber kills dozens at mosque in northwest Pakistan

By Washington Post Staff | Jan 30, 2023

An explosion ripped through a mosque in a police compound in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, bringing down the roof and killing at least 32 people, according to a hospital.

Zubair Khan/AP

Muhammad Asim, a spokesman for the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, said there were at least 32 dead and 147 wounded, mostly policemen, and the toll is expected to rise as rescuers work through the mosque debris.

Zubair Khan/AP

Police officials have not yet determined whether it was a suicide attack or the explosives were planted. “The rescue teams are busy in removing the debris. Once the debris is removed, then we would be in a position to say whether it was a suicide or not,” said Alam Khan, a spokesman for the Peshawar police.

Zubair Khan/AP

Security officials inspect the site of a mosque blast inside the police headquarters.

Maaz Ali/AFP/Getty Images

Maaz Ali/AFP/Getty Images

Security officials inspect the site of a mosque blast inside the police headquarters.

Maaz Ali/AFP/Getty Images

Maaz Ali/AFP/Getty Images

Men move an injured victim.

Khuram Parvez/Reuters

Khuram Parvez/Reuters

An ambulance transports injured blast victims outside the police headquarters.

Abdul Majeed/AFP/Getty Images

Abdul Majeed/AFP/Getty Images

Workers transport an injured victim upon arrival at a hospital.

Muhammad Sajjad/AP

Muhammad Sajjad/AP

An injured victim of the suicide bombing talks on his mobile phone after getting initial treatment outside a hospital.

Muhammad Sajjad/AP

Muhammad Sajjad/AP

Volunteers carry a coffin of a man, killed in the suicide bombing, at a hospital.

Muhammad Sajjad/AP

Muhammad Sajjad/AP

People try to identify the bodies of their relatives at a hospital.

ARSHAD ARBAB

ARSHAD ARBAB

Security officials and rescue workers search for bodies at the site of the suicide bombing.

Zubair Khan/AP

Zubair Khan/AP

Security officials and rescue workers gather at the site.

Zubair Khan/AP

Zubair Khan/AP

Rescue workers at the scene of a the blast.

BILAWAL ARBAB

BILAWAL ARBAB

More from the Post

Blast rips through police mosque in northwest Pakistan, killing at least 32

Scenes of mourning in Israel after synagogue attack

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher