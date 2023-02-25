Photography

In photos: Parts of California blanketed in snow during rare winter storm

By Washington Post Staff | Feb 25, 2023

Photographers in California captured scenes from a rare winter storm that blew through California, blanketing areas in snow.

John Locher/AP

The cold air brought in by the storm set the stage for snow at unusually low elevations late in the week. Now, it is combining with an atmospheric river to bring blizzard conditions and possibly unprecedented snowfall to Southern California.

John Locher/AP

A person sits in a snow-covered bus stop in Olympic Valley, California on Friday.

John Locher/AP

John Locher/AP

People walk through the parking area of the Alpine Base Area at Palisades Tahoe in Alpine Meadows, California on Friday.

John Locher/AP

John Locher/AP

The Hollywood sign is seen through a mix of fog and dust snow during a rare cold winter storm in the Los Angeles area on Friday.

Aude Guerrucci/Reuters

Aude Guerrucci/Reuters

A vehicle clears snow in front of a restaurant as snow falls in the San Gabriel Mountains in San Bernardino County near Los Angeles County, on Friday.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Mario Tama/Getty Images

A person watches a snowplow operate in the San Gabriel Mountains in San Bernardino County near the border of Los Angeles County on Friday.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Mario Tama/Getty Images

A plow clears the road for travel on the Angeles Crest Highway in the Angeles National Forest, California, on Friday.

Allison Dinner/AFP/Getty Images

Allison Dinner/AFP/Getty Images

People prepare to try to move a car which became stuck in the snow on a roadway in Los Angeles County, in the San Gabriel Mountains in Angeles National Forest, on Friday.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Mario Tama/Getty Images

A truck drives on a snow covered road on in Angwin, California on Friday.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A parks worker puts up a closed sign at the entrance to Mount Tamalpais State Park in Mill Valley, California on Friday.

Haven Daley/AP

Haven Daley/AP

A pedestrian walks across the Highway 38 overpass above I-15 in the California Cajon Pass on Thursday.

Will Lester/AP

Will Lester/AP

A coat of snow is seen on a hillside along Mt. Hamilton Road in San Jose on Thursday.

Stephen Lam/AP

Stephen Lam/AP

A worker shovels snow during a storm at Lick Observatory in Mount Hamilton, California on Thursday.

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg News

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg News

Credits

Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman