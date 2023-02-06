Photography

Photos: Looks and trends from the 2023 Grammys red carpet

By Washington Post Staff | Feb 6, 2023

Celebrities arrive ahead of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on this year’s red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena, in Las Vegas.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Taylor Swift.

Sam Smith (center).

Dai Time.

Maximilian Bryk, Amber Navran, and Andris Mattson of Moonchild.

Marco Pavé.

Shoshana Bean.

Tessa Brooks.

Cherdericka Nichols.

Doja Cat.

Hillary Scott.

Alissia.

Pamela Dawson.

Laverne Cox.

Ricky Dillard.

Bebe Rexha.

Brandi Carlile.

From left: Clara Viudez and BAYNK.

Lilliana Ketchman.

Lizzo.

British rock band Idles.

Dean Stewart.

Brooklyn Queen.

From left: Allison Russell and Aoife O'Donovan.

Benny Blanco.

Amanda Reifer.

Alex Ritchie.

Grim.

Coco Jones.

Christine Albert.

Amanda Gorman.

Miguel.

Cheryl B. Engelhardt.

Michelle Pesce.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

Sara Davis.

Matthew Rush Sullivan, right, and guest.

Geoffrey Keezer and Gillian Margot.

GAYLE.

Hannah Monds.

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher