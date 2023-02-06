Photos: Looks and trends from the 2023 Grammys red carpet

Photography
Celebrities arrive ahead of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on this year’s red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena, in Las Vegas.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
CAROLINE BREHMAN
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
CAROLINE BREHMAN
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
CAROLINE BREHMAN
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
David Swanson/Reuters
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
More from the Post
Grammys 2023 live updates: Stars hit the red carpet ahead of awards ceremony
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher