In photos: At least 6 dead after ‘massive’ strikes across Ukraine

Dozens of missiles rained down on several parts of Ukraine early Thursday, killing at least six people. President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian missiles hit critical infrastructure and residential buildings across the country. Ukraine’s armed forces said air defenses intercepted 34 of the 81 Russian missiles and four Iranian-made Shahed drones.
Ed Ram For The Washington Post
Russia’s Defense Ministry said it carried out the “massive retaliation strike” after an attack on Bryansk, a Russian village close to the Ukrainian border last week. Moscow blamed Kyiv for the attack; Ukraine denied involvement. A group of Ukraine-based Russian far-right fighters claimed responsibility for the incursion.
Ed Ram For The Washington Post
Ed Ram For The Washington Post
Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images
Gleb Garanich/Reuters
Gleb Garanich/Reuters
Gleb Garanich/Reuters
SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP/Getty Images
Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP/Getty Images
Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP/Getty Images
Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP/Getty Images
PAVLO PAKHOMENKO
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Siobhán O'Grady, David L. Stern, Kelsey Ables, Victoria Bisset and Robyn Dixon