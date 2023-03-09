Photography

In photos: At least 6 dead after ‘massive’ strikes across Ukraine

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 9, 2023

Dozens of missiles rained down on several parts of Ukraine early Thursday, killing at least six people. President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian missiles hit critical infrastructure and residential buildings across the country. Ukraine’s armed forces said air defenses intercepted 34 of the 81 Russian missiles and four Iranian-made Shahed drones.

Ed Ram For The Washington Post

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it carried out the “massive retaliation strike” after an attack on Bryansk, a Russian village close to the Ukrainian border last week. Moscow blamed Kyiv for the attack; Ukraine denied involvement. A group of Ukraine-based Russian far-right fighters claimed responsibility for the incursion.

Ed Ram For The Washington Post

March 9 | Kyiv

Smoke is blown over central Kyiv after an explosion rocked the capital.

Ed Ram For The Washington Post

Ed Ram For The Washington Post

March 9 | Kyiv

A local resident looks out of the balcony of a multi-story residential building with damaged windows, near the site of fallen fragments of a Russian rocket.

Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images

Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images

March 9 | Kyiv

People react at the site of a Russian missile strike.

Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Gleb Garanich/Reuters

March 9 | Kyiv

People react at the site of a Russian missile strike.

Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Gleb Garanich/Reuters

March 9 | Kyiv

Emergency workers extinguish fire in vehicles.

Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Gleb Garanich/Reuters

March 9 | Kyiv

A woman holds her dog as she walks past the cordoned-off area hit by falling debris from a rocket.

SERGEY DOLZHENKO

SERGEY DOLZHENKO

March 9 | Lviv

A woman searches the rubble of the destroyed house of her relatives following a Russian strike in the village of Velyka Vilshanytsia.

Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP/Getty Images

Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP/Getty Images

March 9 | Lviv

People search the rubble of a house following a Russian strike in the village of Velyka Vilshanytsia.

Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP/Getty Images

Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP/Getty Images

March 9 | Lviv

People search the rubble of a house in the village of Velyka Vilshanytsia.

Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP/Getty Images

Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP/Getty Images

March 9 | Lviv

Police experts and local residents carry an unidentified body in the village of Velyka Vilshanytsia.

Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP/Getty Images

Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP/Getty Images

March 9 | Kharkiv

Locals gather around a shelling crater after a rocket hit the Pisochyn neighborhood outside Kharkiv.

PAVLO PAKHOMENKO

PAVLO PAKHOMENKO

More from the Post

Ukraine live briefing: Russia claims ‘massive’ strikes across Ukraine; at least 6 dead

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Siobhán O'Grady, David L. Stern, Kelsey Ables, Victoria Bisset and Robyn Dixon