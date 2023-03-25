Photography

In photos: The scene after tornadoes rip through Mississippi and Alabama

By Kenneth Dickerman | Mar 25, 2023

Tornadoes swept through Mississippi and northern Alabama overnight, killing more than a dozen people and injuring many more while causing severe damage. Wind gusts of up to 80 mph and hail the size of golf balls battered the state as the tornadoes moved more than 100 miles.

Rogelio V. Solis/AP

They left behind destruction, reducing buildings to piles of wreckage in hard-hit areas. After overnight rescues, residents and officials were taking stock of the devastation Saturday morning.

Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Wonder Bolden cradles her granddaughter, Journey Bolden, as she surveys the remains of her mother's mobile home in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday March 25, 2023.

Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Melanie Childs of Amory, Miss., sits on a bucket and holds her two children, Mila, 1, left, and Major, 2, as they view whats left of her grandfather's home.

Thomas Wells/AP

Thomas Wells/AP

Tracy Hardin, center, who with her husband Tim, left, own Chuck's Dairy Bar, consoles a neighbor in Rolling Fork, Miss.

Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Rogelio V. Solis/AP

A pickup truck rests on top of a restaurant cooler at Chuck's Dairy Cafe in Rolling Fork, Miss..

Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Rogelio V. Solis/AP

A sheriff's deputy climbs onto a pile of wind-tossed vehicles to search for survivors or the deceased at Chuck's Dairy Bar in Rolling Fork, Miss..

Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Charlie Weissinger, tosses away the paneling from one of the desks in his father's demolished law office in Rolling Fork, Miss..

Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Noel Crook looks through damage at his home in Silver City, Miss..

Michael Goldberg /AP

Michael Goldberg /AP

Law-enforcement officers climb through debris on a diner looking for survivors in Rolling Fork, Miss..

Rogelio Solis/AP

Rogelio Solis/AP

A resident looks through the piles of debris, insulation, and home furnishings to see if anything is salvageable at a mobile home park in Rolling Fork, Miss..

Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Rogelio V. Solis/AP

People sit in front of a damaged home in Silver City, Miss..

Michael Goldberg/AP

Michael Goldberg/AP

Alaina Dean, 8, and her mother Shannekia Miles and other family members salvage what they can from their home on 7th Street after a tornado cut through their small Delta town the night before in Rolling Fork, Miss..

Barbara Gauntt/USA TODAY NETWORK/via REUTERS

Barbara Gauntt/USA TODAY NETWORK/via REUTERS

KeUntey Ousley tries to salvage what he can from his mother's boyfriend's vehicle, as his mother LaShata Ousley and his girlfriend Mikita Davis watch in Rolling Fork, Miss..

Barbara Gauntt/USA TODAY NETWORK/via REUTERS

Barbara Gauntt/USA TODAY NETWORK/via REUTERS

Monte Tynes, left and O'Brian McGee look to see if they can clear a way through what used to be the living room of McGee's parents in Amory, Miss.

Thomas Wells/AP

Thomas Wells/AP

A vehicle awaits removal in Rolling Fork, Miss.

Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Credits

Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman