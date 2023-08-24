Photography

In photos: The scene around Trump’s Fulton County Jail surrender in Georgia

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 24, 2023

Former president Donald Trump is headed to Atlanta, where he is expected to surrender and then be released at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday night in connection with his attempts to reverse his 2020 election loss in Georgia. Trump was charged Aug. 14 with 13 counts, including violating the state’s anti-racketeering act, soliciting a public officer to violate their oath, conspiring to impersonate a public officer, conspiring to commit forgery in the first degree and conspiring to file false documents. The sheriff has said Trump’s processing will be like any other — with a mug shot.

Brynn Anderson/AP

Aug. 24

Supporters of former President Trump and onlookers gather outside of the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.

Brynn Anderson/AP

Brynn Anderson/AP

Aug. 24

An anti-Trump demonstrator holds a banner near the entrance of the jail.

Dustin Chambers/Reuters

Dustin Chambers/Reuters

Aug. 24

Trump supporters wait for his arrival at the jail.

Christian Monterrosa/AFP/Getty Images

Christian Monterrosa/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 24

Laura Loomer, a far-right activist, speaks with anti-Trump demonstrators near the jail.

Dustin Chambers/Reuters

Dustin Chambers/Reuters

Aug. 24

"Blacks for Trump" demonstrate outside the jail in Atlanta.

David Walter Banks for The Washington Post

David Walter Banks for The Washington Post

Aug. 24

Anti-Trump demonstrators hold banners near the jail's entrance.

Dustin Chambers/Reuters

Dustin Chambers/Reuters

Aug. 24

Police guard a road near the Fulton County Jail.

David Walter Banks for The Washington Post

David Walter Banks for The Washington Post

Aug. 24

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) speaks to the media near the entrance of the jail.

Dustin Chambers/Reuters

Dustin Chambers/Reuters

Aug. 24

Authorities sweep the area outside the jail.

Alyssa Pointer/Bloomberg News

Alyssa Pointer/Bloomberg News

Aug. 24

Anti-Trump demonstrators rest near the jail's entrance.

Dustin Chambers/Reuters

Dustin Chambers/Reuters

Aug. 24

A media crew member gets ready for Trump's appearance at the jail.

Dustin Chambers/Reuters

Dustin Chambers/Reuters

Aug. 24

Trump supporters wait near the jail.

Ben Gray/AP

Ben Gray/AP

Aug. 24

Law enforcement officers on motorcycles drive near Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport where Trump will arrive before proceeding to the Fulton County Jail.

Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters

Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters

Aug. 24

Trump's airplane arrives at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Aug. 24

Trump gives a thumbs up as he arrives at the airport in Atlanta.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Aug. 24

Members of security forces escort Trump's motorcade from the airport.

Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters

Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters

Aug. 24

Trump's motorcade travels to the Fulton County Jail.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

More from The Post

Live updates: Trump arrives at Fulton County jail to surrender in Georgia election case

Photos: The scene around Trump’s indictment court appearance in Washington

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook