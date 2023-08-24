In photos: The scene around Trump’s Fulton County Jail surrender in Georgia

Former president Donald Trump is headed to Atlanta, where he is expected to surrender and then be released at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday night in connection with his attempts to reverse his 2020 election loss in Georgia. Trump was charged Aug. 14 with 13 counts, including violating the state’s anti-racketeering act, soliciting a public officer to violate their oath, conspiring to impersonate a public officer, conspiring to commit forgery in the first degree and conspiring to file false documents. The sheriff has said Trump’s processing will be like any other — with a mug shot.