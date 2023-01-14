Photography

In photos: Scores protest against Netanyahu’s government in Israel

By Washington Post Staff | Jan 14, 2023

Tens of thousands of Israelis flooded a central public square in Tel Aviv to protest the country’s far-right government, which, in the two weeks since taking office, has rushed through plans to overhaul the judiciary system and intensified an internal political crisis that critics warn could turn violent.

Oded Balilty/AP

Here are photos of the scene.

Oded Balilty/AP

Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new right-wing coalition in Tel Aviv.

Amir Cohen/Reuters

Amir Cohen/Reuters

Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a main square in Tel Aviv.

Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Israelis protest against the government's plans to overhaul the country's legal system in Tel Aviv.

Oded Balilty/AP

Oded Balilty/AP

Israeli protesters take part in a protest march in Tel Aviv.

Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Protesters chant slogans during a rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.

Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images

Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images

Protesters gathered to rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in Tel Aviv.

Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images

Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images

Protesters carry placards in Tel Aviv.

Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images

Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images

Israelis attend a rally in Tel Aviv.

Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images

Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images

Protesters hold placards during a rally in Tel Aviv.

Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images

Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images

Lightning illuminates the sky as protesters take part in a protest march against the new government in Tel Aviv.

Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Credits

Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman