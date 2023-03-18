Photography

In photos: Second day of violent protests roils France after pension overhaul

By Jintak Han | Mar 18, 2023

France saw continued social unrest as thousands of protesters filled the Place de la Concorde in Paris to protest significant restructuring to the country’s pension system that raises the retirement age from 62 to 64. French President Emmanuel Macron forced the changes without a vote in the parliament by invoking Article 49.3 of the French constitution, and will face a vote of no confidence on Monday.

Lewis Joly/AP

The demonstrations are a culmination of weeks of protests in which millions have taken to the streets. Police armed in riot gear detained more than 300 protesters across the country and strikes have shut down critical infrastructure, filling the streets of Paris with walls of trash.

Lewis Joly/AP

People clap and chant as they gather at the Place de la Concorde in Paris.

Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP/Getty Images

Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP/Getty Images

French police officers stand guard to secure access to the National Assembly in Paris.

Teresa Suarez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Teresa Suarez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A man leads thousands of fellow protesters at the Place de la Concorde in a chant.

Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Protesters watch a bonfire from street poles in Paris.

Teresa Suarez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Teresa Suarez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Protesters set fire to plywood boards at the Place de la Concorde near the National Assembly in Paris.

Teresa Suarez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Teresa Suarez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

An effigy of French President Emmanuel Macron is set on fire.

Teresa Suarez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Teresa Suarez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

As the protesters became more confrontational and started throwing objects, the police responded in force, firing canisters of tear gas and detaining some demonstrators. Five police officers were injured and 68 protesters were arrested in Paris, according to France Info.

Teresa Suarez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A protester in black bloc lights a red flare at the Place de la Concorde in Paris.

Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Police officers stand in tear gas as protesters shoot fireworks at them.

Lewis Joly/AP

Lewis Joly/AP

A protester holds a cobblestone during a demonstration at the Place de la Concorde in Paris.

Julien De Rosa/AFP/Getty Images

Julien De Rosa/AFP/Getty Images

A police officer detains a protester in Paris.

Julien De Rosa/AFP/Getty Images

Julien De Rosa/AFP/Getty Images

A demonstrator stands next to a burning barricade in Paris.

Lewis Joly/AP

Lewis Joly/AP

Numerous cities across France joined Paris in protest throughout the day.

Lewis Joly/AP

A protester holds a mortar firework in Lille, France.

Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP/Getty Images

Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP/Getty Images

French labor union members sprays "64 non" on a wooden barrier in Donges, France.

Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images

Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images

A destroyed car placed by dock workers blocks the Marseille port entrance in Marseille, France.

Daniel Cole/AP

Daniel Cole/AP

Protesters march during a demonstration in Bordeaux, France.

Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images

Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images

More from the Post

France protests: What to know as Macron forces a retirement-age hike

City of ... Garbage? Paris, amid strikes, is drowning in trash.

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Jintak Han