In photos: Second day of violent protests roils France after pension overhaul

Photography
France saw continued social unrest as thousands of protesters filled the Place de la Concorde in Paris to protest significant restructuring to the country’s pension system that raises the retirement age from 62 to 64. French President Emmanuel Macron forced the changes without a vote in the parliament by invoking Article 49.3 of the French constitution, and will face a vote of no confidence on Monday.
Lewis Joly/AP
The demonstrations are a culmination of weeks of protests in which millions have taken to the streets. Police armed in riot gear detained more than 300 protesters across the country and strikes have shut down critical infrastructure, filling the streets of Paris with walls of trash.
Lewis Joly/AP
Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP/Getty Images
Teresa Suarez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters
Teresa Suarez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Teresa Suarez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Teresa Suarez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
As the protesters became more confrontational and started throwing objects, the police responded in force, firing canisters of tear gas and detaining some demonstrators. Five police officers were injured and 68 protesters were arrested in Paris, according to France Info.
Teresa Suarez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters
Lewis Joly/AP
Julien De Rosa/AFP/Getty Images
Julien De Rosa/AFP/Getty Images
Lewis Joly/AP
Numerous cities across France joined Paris in protest throughout the day.
Lewis Joly/AP
Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP/Getty Images
Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images
Daniel Cole/AP
Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images
More from the Post
France protests: What to know as Macron forces a retirement-age hike
City of ... Garbage? Paris, amid strikes, is drowning in trash.
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Jintak Han