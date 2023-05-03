Photography

In Photos: The scene after 8 children and 1 guard were killed in a school shooting in Serbia

By Washington Post Staff | May 3, 2023

Eight children and a security guard were killed after a seventh grade student opened fire at a school in the Serbian capital of Belgrade on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Oliver Bunic/AFP/Getty Images

Serbia’s ministry of internal affairs said six children and one teacher were also wounded at the Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school, in the capital’s Vracar district. Local broadcaster N1 said the security guard was killed while trying to stop the rare school shooting in Serbia.

Oliver Bunic/AFP/Getty Images

The boy is suspected to have fired several shots from his father’s gun, the ministry said in an earlier statement.

Oliver Bunic/AFP/Getty Images

May 3

Police block a street around the Vladislav Ribnikar school.

Darko Vojinovic/AP

Darko Vojinovic/AP

May 3

Family members wait outside the Vladislav Ribnikar school.

AP/AP

AP/AP

May 3

Police officers stand guard as a security guard on the scene.

Djordje Kojadinovic/Reuters

Djordje Kojadinovic/Reuters

May 3

A parent escorts her child following the shooting.

Oliver Bunic/AFP/Getty Images

Oliver Bunic/AFP/Getty Images

May 3

Parents and relatives of school pupils gather following the shooting.

Oliver Bunic/AFP/Getty Images

Oliver Bunic/AFP/Getty Images

May 3

People wait in front of the Vladislav Ribnikar school after the shooting.

Darko Vojinovic/AP

Darko Vojinovic/AP

May 3

Police block a street around the Vladislav Ribnikar school.

Darko Vojinovic/AP

Darko Vojinovic/AP

May 3

Ambulances and police officers arrive following the shooting.

Oliver Bunic/AFP/Getty Images

Oliver Bunic/AFP/Getty Images

May 3

A parent cries following the shooting.

Oliver Bunic/AFP/Getty Images

Oliver Bunic/AFP/Getty Images

May 3

People react after a 14-year-old boy opened fire on other students and security guards.

Djordje Kojadinovic/Reuters

Djordje Kojadinovic/Reuters

May 3

A parent escorts her child. Serbian police arrested a student following the shooting.

Oliver Bunic/AFP/Getty Images

Oliver Bunic/AFP/Getty Images

May 3

Police officers escort a minor, a seventh grade student who is suspected of firing several shots at the school.

Oliver Bunic/AFP/Getty Images

Oliver Bunic/AFP/Getty Images

