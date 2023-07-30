Photography

In photos: Strong winds cause damage as storms sweep through D.C. area

By Washington Post Staff | Jul 30, 2023

Winds gusting as high as 80 mph toppled trees and knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses Saturday, as fast-moving thunderstorms swept through D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Severe damage to trees, structures and the electrical transmission system was reported in both the city and the suburbs.

Storm damage on Lowell Street NW in Washington on Saturday, after violent thunderstorms swept through the region. (Elizabeth Frantz for The Washington Post)

Holly Blum and grandson Julien Blum, 5, look at a damaged car after the storm. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post)

A downed tree limb blocks 30th Street NW in the District. (Elizabeth Frantz for The Washington Post)

The Power Outage US website reported about 225,000 utility customers without electricity in Maryland and Virginia around 6 p.m. The outages were divided evenly by state. Pepco reported that about 15,000 customers in the District had lost power.

A downed tree limb blocks 30th Street NW. (Elizabeth Frantz for The Washington Post)

Downed branches cover a sidewalk. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post)

Residents record a power line fire with their phones on Macomb Street NW in Washington. (Elizabeth Frantz for The Washington Post)

A downed power line caught fire at Woodland Drive and 31st Street NW in Washington. (Elizabeth Frantz for The Washington Post)

