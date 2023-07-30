In photos: Strong winds cause damage as storms sweep through D.C. area

Photography
Winds gusting as high as 80 mph toppled trees and knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses Saturday, as fast-moving thunderstorms swept through D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.
Severe damage to trees, structures and the electrical transmission system was reported in both the city and the suburbs.
The Power Outage US website reported about 225,000 utility customers without electricity in Maryland and Virginia around 6 p.m. The outages were divided evenly by state. Pepco reported that about 15,000 customers in the District had lost power.
