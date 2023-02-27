Photos: Tornadoes and severe winds cause damage in Oklahoma

Photography
Officials urged residents in Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Texas to seek shelter as tornadoes and severe winds were reported early Monday.
Nick Oxford/Reuters
The National Weather Service said tornadoes were observed overnight in Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas, and detected by radar in parts of northern Texas. Across parts of the region, pea-size to golf ball-size hail was possible, the NWS warned.
Credits
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Kelly Kasulis Cho and Bryan Pietsch