Photos: Tornadoes and severe winds cause damage in Oklahoma

By Washington Post Staff | Feb 27, 2023

Officials urged residents in Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Texas to seek shelter as tornadoes and severe winds were reported early Monday.

The National Weather Service said tornadoes were observed overnight in Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas, and detected by radar in parts of northern Texas. Across parts of the region, pea-size to golf ball-size hail was possible, the NWS warned.

Cars that were hit by a tornado lay in a pile in a damaged neighborhood.

Stephen Buckner, left, and his wife Barbara Buckner look over their home that was destroyed by a tornado. The police in Norman said there were 12 injuries reported by hospitals in the area. Noting that none were critical.

Residents work to recover items from a home that was hit by a tornado.

A street sign leans over after a tornado touched down in the area.

Nick Treadway, right, and a friend work to place a tarp over a broken window at Nick’s tornado damaged home.

Debris covers the floor in a home that was hit by a tornado.

Braden Reid, center, looks through his home that was hit by a tornado.

Residents work to tarp a roof on their tornado damaged home.

The stump of a destroyed tree.

A tree lays on top of a vehicle after a tornado touched down.

Twin sisters Tyra Sosanya, left, and Tobie Sosanya try to book a ride after their apartment was hit by a tornado.

Chandler Browning looks over his in-laws home that was destroyed by a tornado.

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Kelly Kasulis Cho and Bryan Pietsch