Photos: Rescuers search for survivors after earthquake in Syria and Turkey kills thousands

More than 5,100 people have died after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and neighboring Syria. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a state of emergency for three months in 10 regions hit, as rescuers continue to dig through the rubble of collapsed buildings in search of survivors. The massive quake, one of the largest to strike the quake-prone area in the past century, is raising fears of a new humanitarian crisis in a region strained by years of war, displacement and economic hardship.