Photos: Rescuers search for survivors after earthquake in Syria and Turkey kills thousands

Photography
More than 5,100 people have died after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and neighboring Syria. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a state of emergency for three months in 10 regions hit, as rescuers continue to dig through the rubble of collapsed buildings in search of survivors. The massive quake, one of the largest to strike the quake-prone area in the past century, is raising fears of a new humanitarian crisis in a region strained by years of war, displacement and economic hardship.
Umit Bektas/Reuters
Hussein Malla/AP
Ismsail Coskun/AP
Umit Bektas/Reuters
Ilyas Akengin/AFP/Getty Images
Ismsail Coskun/AP
Umit Bektas/Reuters
Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images
Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images
Burak Kara/Getty Images
Louai Beshara/AFP/Getty Images
Omar Sanadiki/AP
Mohammed Al-Rifai/AFP/Getty Images
WHITE HELMETS/REUTERS
WHITE HELMETS/REUTERS
Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher; Text by Ellen Francis, Victoria Bisset, Sarah Dadouch and Rachel Pannett