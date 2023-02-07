Photography

Photos: Rescuers search for survivors after earthquake in Syria and Turkey kills thousands

By Washington Post Staff | Feb 7, 2023

More than 5,100 people have died after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and neighboring Syria. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a state of emergency for three months in 10 regions hit, as rescuers continue to dig through the rubble of collapsed buildings in search of survivors. The massive quake, one of the largest to strike the quake-prone area in the past century, is raising fears of a new humanitarian crisis in a region strained by years of war, displacement and economic hardship.

Umit Bektas/Reuters

Feb. 7 | Adana, Turkey

Emergency teams search for people in the rubble of a destroyed building.

Hussein Malla/AP

Feb. 7 | Kahramanmaras, Turkey

Emergency workers and medics rescue a woman out of the debris of a collapsed building in Elbistan.

Ismsail Coskun/AP

Feb. 7 | Hatay, Turkey

Muhammet Ruzgar, 5, is carried out by rescuers from the site of a damaged building.

Umit Bektas/Reuters

Feb. 7 | Kahramanmaras, Turkey

A woman reacts as people watch rescue personnel search for victims and survivors through the rubble of buildings.

Ilyas Akengin/AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 7 | Kahramanmaras, Turkey

Rescue workers and medics carry 8-year-old Arda Gul from the debris of a collapsed building in Elbistan.

Ismsail Coskun/AP

Feb. 7 | Hatay, Turkey,

Gokhan Kinay is assisted by rescuers out of a damaged building.

Umit Bektas/Reuters

Feb. 7 | Hatay, Turkey

People walk along a street strewn with debris as they look for relatives.

Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 7 | Hatay, Turkey

A woman is put into the back of a vehicle after surviving the earthquake.

Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 7 | Hatay, Turkey

Earthquake survivors wait for news of their loved ones, believed to be trapped under a collapsed building in Iskenderun.

Burak Kara/Getty Images

Feb. 7 | Aleppo

Syrian rescue teams search for victims and survivors under the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Louai Beshara/AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 7 | Aleppo

Rescue teams carry the body of a victim from a destroyed building.

Omar Sanadiki/AP

Feb. 7 | Aleppo

Syrian women weep next to bodies lying on the back of a truck on February 7, 2023, in the town of Jandaris.

Mohammed Al-Rifai/AFP/Getty Images

Feb. 7 | Al Atareb, Syria

Members of the rescue team gather on the rubble as the search for survivors continues.

WHITE HELMETS/REUTERS

Feb. 7 | Al Atareb, Syria

A child is rescued at the site of a damaged building.

WHITE HELMETS/REUTERS

