Photos: Remembering Tyre Nichols

By Washington Post Staff | Jan 27, 2023

Five former Memphis police officers are facing second-degree murder and other charges in the brutal beating death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old motorist who was fatally injured after being pulled over by police this month.

Brandon Dill for The Washington Post

A grand jury returned indictments Thursday against Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith and Tadarrius Bean, said Shelby County District Attorney Steven Mulroy. All five were fired last week in connection with the beating. Each was being held Thursday afternoon at the Shelby County jail.

Brandon Dill for The Washington Post

Friends and activists gathered at a skatepark in Memphis on Jan. 26 to honor Nichols.

Brandon Dill for The Washington Post

Supporters hold candles during a vigil for Tyre Nichols at Tobey Skatepark. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man was pulled over by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on Jan. 7, and soon after beaten unconscious by five officers.

Brandon Dill for The Washington Post

Brandon Dill for The Washington Post

RowVaughn Wells speaks through a bullhorn during a vigil for her son, Tyre Nichols. Wells called for peaceful protests ahead of the release of surveillance and body-camera footage.

Brandon Dill for The Washington Post

Brandon Dill for The Washington Post

People light candles as they attend a candlelight vigil in memory of Nichols. The five suspects are charged with second-degree murder, “aggravated assault — acting in concert,” two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and one count of official oppression. Additionally, the Justice Department is conducting a civil rights investigation into Nichols’s death.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Supporters hold candles during the vigil. The arrest of the ex-officers sets the stage for the impending public release Friday evening of surveillance and body-camera footage of their interaction with Nichols, which local officials have said could spark violence in Memphis.

Brandon Dill for The Washington Post

Brandon Dill for The Washington Post

A skateboarder rides his skateboard during the vigil.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Rev. Dr. Andre Johnson speaks during the vigil for Nichols.

Brandon Dill for The Washington Post

Brandon Dill for The Washington Post

Supporters hold candles.

Brandon Dill for The Washington Post

Brandon Dill for The Washington Post

People attend the candlelight vigil for Nichols.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

People attend the vigil.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Supporters attend the candlelight vigil in memory of Tyre Nichols.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher