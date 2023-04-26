In photos: The story behind the Sudan crisis

Photography
Sudan has been embroiled in a near-constant state of civil war since the country’s founding in 1956.
The latest conflict between the Sudanese army — led by the government’s de facto leader, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan — and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), headed by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (universally known as Hemedti), has been building since the fall of longtime dictator Omar Hassan al-Bashir in 2019.
Photographs trace how the conflict between military factions developed.
On April 11, 2019, Burhan led a military coup against Bashir, Sudan’s longtime strongman, after months of civilian protests accusing Bashir of ruining the country’s economy.
Bashir, who led a coup in his own rise to power in 1989, was wanted by the International Criminal Court for his role in supporting the genocide and mass rapes carried out by the Janjaweed militia in Darfur in the 2000s.
Bashir’s removal created a power vacuum as the masses calling for a transition to civilian rule clashed with the military.
Supported by the RSF, the ruling Transitional Military Council responded to the resistance with force, killing hundreds of protesters.
After months of negotiations, the Transitional Military Council struck a deal with civilian and rebel factions in August 2019 to transition Sudan to a civilian democracy under a new Transitional Sovereignty Council.
Under the deal, the military would lead the council for the first 21 months, followed by civilian leadership for 18 months, before democratic elections in 2022.
Burhan, general of the Sudanese army, appointed himself chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and Hemedti, the RSF leader, as his deputy chairman.
The council tapped Abdalla Hamdok, a former U.N. economist, for the role of prime minister.
Tensions over power-sharing repeatedly threatened to boil over during Hamdok’s short time in office.
On Oct. 25, 2021, Burhan, joined by Hemedti’s RSF, ousted Hamdok in yet another military coup before striking a power-sharing deal a month later.
Hamdok returned as prime minister, but Burhan replaced all but one civilian member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council.
Hamdok resigned months later, in January 2022, after pro-democracy leaders rejected his deal with coup leaders, plunging Sudan back into military rule and setting off massive protests.
The relationship between the military and the RSF began to sour as Burhan and Hemedti began to fight over control of the country.
Tensions broke into direct conflict April 15, when the RSF refused to be integrated into the military — with the Sudanese people caught in the middle.
Hundreds of civilians have been killed, and multiple cease-fire attempts, including one mediated by the United States, have failed.
