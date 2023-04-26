In photos: The story behind the Sudan crisis

On April 11, 2019, Burhan led a military coup against Bashir, Sudan’s longtime strongman, after months of civilian protests accusing Bashir of ruining the country’s economy.

Bashir, who led a coup in his own rise to power in 1989, was wanted by the International Criminal Court for his role in supporting the genocide and mass rapes carried out by the Janjaweed militia in Darfur in the 2000s.