In photos: The story behind the Sudan crisis

By Jintak Han | Apr 26, 2023

Sudan has been embroiled in a near-constant state of civil war since the country’s founding in 1956.

The latest conflict between the Sudanese army — led by the government’s de facto leader, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan — and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), headed by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (universally known as Hemedti), has been building since the fall of longtime dictator Omar Hassan al-Bashir in 2019.

Photographs trace how the conflict between military factions developed.

Soldiers and civilian protesters gather in central Khartoum on April 11, 2019, after longtime Sudanese leader Omar Hassan al-Bashir was ousted in a military coup.

On April 11, 2019, Burhan led a military coup against Bashir, Sudan’s longtime strongman, after months of civilian protests accusing Bashir of ruining the country’s economy.

Bashir, who led a coup in his own rise to power in 1989, was wanted by the International Criminal Court for his role in supporting the genocide and mass rapes carried out by the Janjaweed militia in Darfur in the 2000s.

Sudanese protesters stand in front of a banner depicting Bashir outside army headquarters in Khartoum in April 2019.

Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images

Bashir is escorted back to prison after appearing before prosecutors in June 2019 over charges of corruption and illegal possession of foreign currency.

Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images

Bashir’s removal created a power vacuum as the masses calling for a transition to civilian rule clashed with the military.

Supported by the RSF, the ruling Transitional Military Council responded to the resistance with force, killing hundreds of protesters.

Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images

Sudanese protesters block a street during a sit-in outside army headquarters in June 2019.

Ashraf Shazly/AFP/Getty Images

Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the Transitional Military Council and commander of the Rapid Support Forces, waves to a crowd in Qarri, Sudan, on June 15, 2019.

Ashraf Shazly/AFP/Getty Images

Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan greets a crowd in Omdurman, Sudan, on June 29, 2019.

Ashraf Shazly/AFP/Getty Images

People in Khartoum call for revolution and a return to civilian rule during a demonstration on June 19, 2019.

Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images

After months of negotiations, the Transitional Military Council struck a deal with civilian and rebel factions in August 2019 to transition Sudan to a civilian democracy under a new Transitional Sovereignty Council.

Under the deal, the military would lead the council for the first 21 months, followed by civilian leadership for 18 months, before democratic elections in 2022.

Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images

Burhan, general of the Sudanese army, appointed himself chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and Hemedti, the RSF leader, as his deputy chairman.

The council tapped Abdalla Hamdok, a former U.N. economist, for the role of prime minister.

Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images

Hemedti, right, shakes hands with Sudan’s pro-democracy movement leader, Ahmad al-Rabiah, after the two signed a power-sharing document in Khartoum on July 17, 2019. The deal, finalized that August, put Sudan on a path toward a civilian democracy.

Mahmoud Hjaj/AP

Supporters greet Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok upon his arrival in the town of El Fashir, in the Darfur region, on Nov. 4, 2019.

Ashraf Shazly/AFP/Getty Images

Children await Hamdok’s arrival on Jan. 9, 2020, in the conflict-affected southern town of Kauda, Sudan.

Nariman El-Mofty/AP

A Sudanese demonstrator raises a picture with Hamdok’s face crossed out during a rally on Oct. 21, 2021, in front of the presidential palace in Khartoum calling for a return to military rule.

Tensions over power-sharing repeatedly threatened to boil over during Hamdok’s short time in office.

On Oct. 25, 2021, Burhan, joined by Hemedti’s RSF, ousted Hamdok in yet another military coup before striking a power-sharing deal a month later.

Hamdok returned as prime minister, but Burhan replaced all but one civilian member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council.

Burhan holds a news conference in Khartoum on Oct. 26, 2021, after ousting Hamdok the day before.

Ashraf Shazly/AFP/Getty Images

Sudanese security forces guard a military hospital and government offices on Oct. 25, 2021, in Omdurman during demonstrations against a military coup squashing the transition to civilian rule.

Burhan and Hamdok sign a declaration reinstating Hamdok as prime minister on Nov. 21, 2021.

Hamdok resigned months later, in January 2022, after pro-democracy leaders rejected his deal with coup leaders, plunging Sudan back into military rule and setting off massive protests.

Women in Omdurman on June 25, 2022, protest Sudanese security forces’ use of violence against anti-coup protesters.

Marwan Ali/AP

The relationship between the military and the RSF began to sour as Burhan and Hemedti began to fight over control of the country.

Tensions broke into direct conflict April 15, when the RSF refused to be integrated into the military — with the Sudanese people caught in the middle.

Marwan Ali/AP

Hundreds of civilians have been killed, and multiple cease-fire attempts, including one mediated by the United States, have failed.

Marwan Ali/AP

Photo editing and production by Jintak Han