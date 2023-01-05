Photography

Photos: The scene during Pope Benedict’s funeral in St. Peter’s Square

By Washington Post Staff | Jan 5, 2023

VATICAN CITY — The Catholic Church conducted a historic funeral Thursday for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, using a mix of ancient rituals and new precedents for a figure who transformed the papacy with his decision 10 years ago to retire.

Ben Curtis/AP

Pope Francis presided over the 90-minute ceremony, a stripped-down farewell in which he paid tribute to his predecessor with a homily light on personal touches and heavy on verse, mentioning Benedict’s name only once. Afterward, as Benedict’s coffin was being carried away by pallbearers, Francis — standing with the help of a cane — put his hand on the casket for a final goodbye.

Ben Curtis/AP

Faithful occupy the first positions after arriving at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, ahead of the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

Gregorio Borgia/AP

Gregorio Borgia/AP

Faithful wait.

Yara Nardi/Reuters

Yara Nardi/Reuters

A nun prays.

Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images

Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images

A member of the Swiss Guard looks on as faithful wait to enter St. Peter's Square.

Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Faithful attend the funeral mass.

Gregorio Borgia/AP

Gregorio Borgia/AP

Faithful attend the funeral mass.

Domenico Stinellis/AP

Domenico Stinellis/AP

A woman attends the funeral mass for late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square.

Domenico Stinellis/AP

Domenico Stinellis/AP

People gather in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican during the funeral mass.

Antonio Calanni/AP

Antonio Calanni/AP

Faithful hold a banner reading "Santo subito", calling for immediate canonization of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI during the funeral mass.

Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images

Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images

Members of the church wait for the funeral mass.

Antonio Calanni/AP

Antonio Calanni/AP

Priests prepare for the holy communion during the funeral mass.

Ben Curtis/AP

Ben Curtis/AP

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at the start of his funeral mass.

Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images

Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images

Pope Francis presides over the funeral ceremonies.

Yara Nardi/Reuters

Yara Nardi/Reuters

Cardinals and Bishops attend the funeral mass.

Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty Images

Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Getty Images

Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, with his wife Elke Budenbender, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella attend the funeral.

Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Second left to right: Former Queen Sofia of Spain, King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde of Belgium attend the funeral.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Pope Francis looks on as pallbearers prepare to carry away the coffin of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at the end of his funeral mass.

Vincenzo Pinto/AFP/Getty Images

Vincenzo Pinto/AFP/Getty Images

Pope Francis touches the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI before it is carried away after the funeral mass.

Ben Curtis/AP

Ben Curtis/AP

More from the Post

Pope Benedict XVI funeral live updates: Catholic Church mixes ancient rituals and new precedents in historic ceremony

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher