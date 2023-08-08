Photography

In photos: Wildfires in Portugal spread south, prompting evacuations

By Morgan Coates | Aug 8, 2023

More than 800 firefighters are battling a wildfire devastating areas of southern Portugal as the country grapples with a heat wave that has brought temperatures as high as 116 degrees.

Pedro Nunes/Reuters

View of a wildfire in Aljezur, Portugal, on Monday.

Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Around 1,400 people have been forced to evacuate, according to Reuters, and more than 25 square miles of land have been burned.

Pedro Nunes/Reuters

The sun is shrouded in smoke from a wildfire in Aljezur.

Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Pedro Nunes/Reuters

People watch a wildfire blaze in Aljezur.

Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Pedro Nunes/Reuters

View of a wildfire in Aljezur, Portugal, Monday.

Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Pedro Nunes/Reuters

The wildfire started on Saturday in Odemira. It has spread into the Algarve, one of Portugal’s most popular tourist destinations.

Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Smoke billows in the sky in a forest fire which closed off the A1 highway in Cardosos, Leiria.

Paulo Cunha/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Paulo Cunha/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Further north, another blaze forced several roads to be blocked off, including the A1 highway, and numerous small villages have been evacuated.

Paulo Cunha/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Smoke billows in the sky from a forest fire which closed off the A1 highway in Cardosos, Leiria.

Paulo Cunha/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Paulo Cunha/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Firefighters work to put out the flames near Odemira, Portugal, on Monday.

Luis Forra/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Luis Forra/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Monday marked the hottest day of the year so far, according to the BBC, reaching 116 degrees Fahrenheit (46.4 Celsius) in Santarém in central Portugal.

Luis Forra/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A man attempts to put out the flames near Odemira, Portugal, on Monday.

Luis Forra/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Luis Forra/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A man watches the fire near Odemira, Portugal, on Monday.

Luis Forra/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Luis Forra/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A helicopter fights a fire near Odemira, Portugal, on Monday.

Luis Forra/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Luis Forra/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Firefighters battle a fire near Odemira, Portugal, on Monday.

Luis Forra/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Luis Forra/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A man watches the fire near Odemira, Portugal, on Monday.

Luis Forra/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Luis Forra/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

More from The Post

Heat waves in U.S., Europe ‘virtually impossible’ without climate change, study finds

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing by Morgan Coates