In photos: Wildfires in Portugal spread south, prompting evacuations

More than 800 firefighters are battling a wildfire devastating areas of southern Portugal as the country grapples with a heat wave that has brought temperatures as high as 116 degrees.
Pedro Nunes/Reuters
Pedro Nunes/Reuters
Around 1,400 people have been forced to evacuate, according to Reuters, and more than 25 square miles of land have been burned.
Pedro Nunes/Reuters
Pedro Nunes/Reuters
Pedro Nunes/Reuters
Pedro Nunes/Reuters
The wildfire started on Saturday in Odemira. It has spread into the Algarve, one of Portugal’s most popular tourist destinations.
Pedro Nunes/Reuters
Paulo Cunha/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Further north, another blaze forced several roads to be blocked off, including the A1 highway, and numerous small villages have been evacuated.
Paulo Cunha/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Paulo Cunha/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Luis Forra/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Monday marked the hottest day of the year so far, according to the BBC, reaching 116 degrees Fahrenheit (46.4 Celsius) in Santarém in central Portugal.
Luis Forra/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Luis Forra/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Luis Forra/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Luis Forra/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Luis Forra/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Luis Forra/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Photo editing by Morgan Coates