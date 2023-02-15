Raquel Welch dies at 82: Remembering the 1960s Hollywood actress and international pinup star in photos

Photography
Raquel Welch, the 1960s actress and earthy, dark-haired sex symbol who came to personify lust itself after wearing a deerskin bikini for the film “One Million Years B.C.,” died Feb. 15 at her home in Los Angeles.
Doug Pizac/AP
Laurence Harris/AP
Leonard Burt/Getty Images
Jean Jacques Levy/AP
Ms. Welch was first known for appearing in the 1966 science fiction film “Fantastic Voyage,” as a scientist who is shrunk to the size of a microbe. Later that year she starred as a cave-dwelling woman named Loana in “One Million Years B.C.,” a British adventure fantasy with John Richardson. She hardly spoke in the film — in one scene she was terrorized by a giant primordial bird — but was launched to international fame after the release of a publicity photo that showed her wearing a tattered animal skin, gazing into the distance with her hair falling past her shoulders.
Jean Jacques Levy/AP
Moviestore/Shutterstock
David Smith/AP
Phuoc/AP
AP
Michel Lipchitz/AP
Central Press/Getty Images
AP
AP
Jean-Jacques Levy/AP
Angel Franco/AP
David Handschuh/AP
Suzanne Vlamis/AP
Marty Lederhandler/AP
Doug Pizac/AP
Elise Amendola/AP
Ron Haviv/AFP/Getty Images
Reed Saxon/AP
Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
John Shearer/Invision/AP
More from the Post
Raquel Welch, 1960s actress and pin-up star, dies at 82
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook