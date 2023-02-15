Photography

Raquel Welch dies at 82: Remembering the 1960s Hollywood actress and international pinup star in photos

By Washington Post Staff | Feb 15, 2023

Raquel Welch, the 1960s actress and earthy, dark-haired sex symbol who came to personify lust itself after wearing a deerskin bikini for the film “One Million Years B.C.,” died Feb. 15 at her home in Los Angeles.

Doug Pizac/AP

Jan. 20, 1966

Actor James Stewart meets Raquel Welch at the world premiere of his latest film, The Flight of the Phoenix, at the Carlton Theater in London, At right is Hardy Kruger, co-star in the film.

Laurence Harris/AP

March 14, 1966

Actress Raquel Welch attends the Royal Film Performance at the Odeon in London.

Leonard Burt/Getty Images

May 20, 1966

Welch presents the special prize from the jury to Orson Welles for his acting in and directing for "Chimes at Midnight" during the distribution of awards ceremony at the Cannes International Film Festival in France.

Jean Jacques Levy/AP

Ms. Welch was first known for appearing in the 1966 science fiction film “Fantastic Voyage,” as a scientist who is shrunk to the size of a microbe. Later that year she starred as a cave-dwelling woman named Loana in “One Million Years B.C.,” a British adventure fantasy with John Richardson. She hardly spoke in the film — in one scene she was terrorized by a giant primordial bird — but was launched to international fame after the release of a publicity photo that showed her wearing a tattered animal skin, gazing into the distance with her hair falling past her shoulders.

Welch and John Richardson star in the 1966 film "One Million Years B.C."

Moviestore/Shutterstock

April 7, 1967

Welch and actor Rock Hudson attend the 4th annual Screen Publicists luncheon at Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

David Smith/AP

Dec. 21, 1967

Welch and entertainer Bob Hope during a news conference at Da Nang in South Vietnam.

Phuoc/AP

April 27, 1969

Welch throws up her hands in dismay as it begins to rain during a party held at the Dorchester Hotel in London.

AP

Jan. 15, 1970

Welch, in Paris for a television program, stands in front of journalists.

Michel Lipchitz/AP

​Jan. 8, 1971

Welch with her husband, Patrick Curtis, in London.

Central Press/Getty Images

April 10, 1972

Welch arrives with football player Joe Namath at the 44th annual Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

AP

Welch performs in Las Vegas in this undated photo.

AP

Feb. 4, 1976

Welch speaks at a press conference in Paris, with singer Charles Aznavour, left.

Jean-Jacques Levy/AP

Nov. 12,1981

Welch, rehearses for her two-week role, filling in for the vacationing Lauren Bacall, in Broadway's " Woman of the Year" in New York.

Angel Franco/AP

July 3, 1982

Welch, starring in Broadway musical "Woman of the Year," poses with sailors from the aircraft carrier USS Saipan and a few Marines in New York.

David Handschuh/AP

Sept. 14, 1984

Welch promotes her new book of physical fitness entitled "Raquel" at New York's Waldorf-Astoria.

Suzanne Vlamis/AP

Sept. 21, 1984

Welch reacts to the attentions of New York City's Mayor Ed Koch during a news conference to kick-off a program to establish a New York Vietnam Memorial.

Marty Lederhandler/AP

Sept. 20, 1987

Welch poses backstage at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

Doug Pizac/AP

Dec. 2, 1987

Welch poses with Little Richard during a press conference in Boston for the third annual Boston against AIDS concert.

Elise Amendola/AP

April 25, 1988

Welch and her husband, André Steinfeld, arrive for a concert at Lincoln Center in New York.

Ron Haviv/AFP/Getty Images

June 8, 1996

Welch waves as she sits next to her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

Reed Saxon/AP

April 21, 2010

Welch signs copies of her book "Raquel: Beyond the Cleavage" at Vroman's Bookstore in Pasadena, Calif.

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Nov. 16, 2013

Welch on the red carpet at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles.

John Shearer/Invision/AP

