Scenes of reaction to the release of the Tyre Nichols video by Memphis police

By Washington Post Staff | Jan 28, 2023

The city of Memphis has released body-camera video of the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old fatally injured after being pulled over by police earlier this month.

Jan. 27 | Memphis

People protest following the release of a video.

Alyssa Pointer/Reuters

Jan. 27 | Memphis

Demonstrators protest the the killing of Tyre Nichols in front of a truck on Riverside Drive.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Jan. 27 | Memphis

Demonstrators are seen from the inside of a vehicle.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Jan. 27 | Memphis

Demonstrators protest the the killing of Nichols.

Joshua Lott/The Washington Post

Jan. 27 | Memphis

People hold signs as they react on the day of the video release.

Leah Millis/Reuters

Jan. 27 | Memphis

Gilbert Barnes Carter III holds two planters as he and fellow protesters shut down the Memphis-Arkansas bridge.

Brandon Dill for The Washington Post

Jan. 27 | Memphis

A demonstrator holds up a "Tyre Nichols" sign during a protest.

Leah Millis/Reuters

Jan. 27 | New York

People protest on the day of the release of the video.

Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Jan. 27 | New York

A man raises his fist while protesting.

Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Jan. 27 | New York

Police officers try to remove a protestor from a police vehicle.

Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Jan. 27 | Washington

Kevin Cramer and Nadine Seiler march in a protest.

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

Jan. 27 | Washington

Demonstrators protest in anticipation of the video release.

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

Jan. 27 | Washington

Demonstrators protest in Lafayette Square across from the White House.

Craig Hudson for The Washington Post

Jan. 27 | Atlanta

Demonstrators gather during a protest over the death of Nichols.

Alex Slitz/AP

Jan. 27 | Chicago

A protester holds a sign reading "Abolish the Police" during a rally.

Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images

Jan. 27 | Boston

eople gather for a protest following the release of the Nichols video footage.

Cj Gunther/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jan. 27 | Boston

A women reacts as she watches a video showing the police beating of Tyre Nichols.

Brian Snyder/Reuters

Jan. 27 | Boston

A woman leaves a flower during a vigil for Tyre Nichols.

Brian Snyder/Reuters

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook