Photography

See red carpet looks from the 2023 Oscars

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 12, 2023

Celebrities arrive on the red carpet for the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre, in Los Angeles.

Ashley Landis/Ashley Landis/Invision/AP

Fan Bingbing.

Ashley Landis/Invision/AP

Ashley Landis/Invision/AP

Nikki Novak.

Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Reece Feldman.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Drew Afualo.

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Nischelle Turner.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jennifer Lahmers.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Laverne Cox.

Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Daryn Carp.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Kate Lowes, left, and Adam Shapiro.

Ashley Landis/Invision/AP

Ashley Landis/Invision/AP

Khaby Lame.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Naz Perez.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Lilly Singh.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Kaala Bhairava, left, and Rahul Sipligunj.

Ashley Landis/Invision/AP

Ashley Landis/Invision/AP

Zuri Hall.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Elizabeth Wagmeister.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Justin Hurwitz.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Loni Love.

Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Vanessa Hudgens.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Erin Lim.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Ashley Graham.

Ashley Landis/Invision/AP

Ashley Landis/Invision/AP

More from the Post

The latest from The Washington Post

Credits

Photo editing and production by Troy Witcher