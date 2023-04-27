Photography

Remodeled D.C. house still looks mid-century modern

By Sophia Solano | Apr 27, 2023

This was a basic mid-century modern house — built in 1956, with one story and a basement — when prominent economist Alice Rivlin lived here. Then in 2022, Coba Properties bought the house, in D.C.’s Forest Hills neighborhood, added two stories and renovated the interior and the exterior. Take a look inside.

The covered entrance has skylights.

The kitchen has space for a casual breakfast area.

The formal living room has a fireplace.

Glass doors on the first floor open to a deck.

The house has several bedrooms that could be used as a home office.

A white oak cabinet separates the foyer from the open-concept area of the first floor.

The family room is detached from the open-concept area of the first floor to create a private gathering space.

A formal dining room on the first floor has large windows.

The white marble countertop on the island matches the kitchen backsplash.

The primary bedroom suite includes a walk-in closet with a white marble countertop.

The primary bathroom has a soaking tub and a separate shower.

The second floor has a laundry room.

The third-floor lounge has a wet bar.

The third floor has a rooftop deck.

The lower level has a recreation room.

Credits

Photos by Constance Gauthier