Remodeled D.C. house still looks mid-century modern

This was a basic mid-century modern house — built in 1956, with one story and a basement — when prominent economist Alice Rivlin lived here. Then in 2022, Coba Properties bought the house, in D.C.’s Forest Hills neighborhood, added two stories and renovated the interior and the exterior. Take a look inside.
Photos by Constance Gauthier