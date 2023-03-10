Photography

Photos: The scene of a deadly church shooting in Germany

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 10, 2023

A shooting at a church in Hamburg left several people seriously injured, “some even fatally,” Hamburg police said Thursday. The shooting took place at a church on Deelböge Street in the Groß Borstel district, police said. The district is a residential area in northern Hamburg.

March 9

Armed police officers gather at the scene of a shooting in Hamburg after one or more people opened fire in a church.

March 9

Police officers responding to the shooting stand next to a sign reading "Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses."

March 9

A police officer responds to the scene of the shooting.

March 9

Emergency crews stand among ambulances at the scene.

March 9

The emergency services are working “flat out to track down” whomever was responsible for the shooting and look for a motive, Hamburg mayor Peter Tschentscher said on Twitter.

March 9

Police secure the area near the scene.

March 9

There are no indications that a perpetrator is on the run, a police spokesman at the scene told Agence France-Presse. The perpetrator may be in the building or among the dead, Agence France-Presse reported.

March 9

Emergency workers and police gather at the scene.

March 9

A member of a bomb disposal team works inside the building.

March 9

People are escorted from the scene by an emergency worker.

March 9

Police officers stand guard near the scene.

March 9

Police secure the area near a scene of the shooting.

March 9

Police search an area near the church.

March 9

Special police work inside the building.

March 9

Rescue workers carried people out of a Jehovah’s Witness building, Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported.

March9

Police and emergency services respond to the scene.

March 9

Armed police inspect the area near the scene.

March 9

Tschentscher, the Hamburg mayor, said the reports coming out of Groß Borstel “are shocking,” and offered his “deepest condolences to the families of the victims.”

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook