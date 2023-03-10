Photos: The scene of a deadly church shooting in Germany

Photography
A shooting at a church in Hamburg left several people seriously injured, “some even fatally,” Hamburg police said Thursday. The shooting took place at a church on Deelböge Street in the Groß Borstel district, police said. The district is a residential area in northern Hamburg.
