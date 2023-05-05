In photos: Serbia reels from second mass killing in two days

Photography
The second mass killing in as many days in Serbia left eight dead and more than 10 wounded.
A gunman fired an automatic weapon from a car Thursday night and fled the scene, according to Radio Television of Serbia. The attacker targeted the villages of Dubona, Malo Orasje and Sepsin, near Mladenovac.
The suspect was arrested on Friday morning, while a suspected accomplice was killed in an exchange of fire with the authorities, according to RTS.
The attack in Mladenovac — about 40 miles southeast of the capital, Belgrade — happened the same day the Serbian government moved to tighten gun laws after eight children and a security guard were killed at a Belgrade school Wednesday.
Credits
Photo editing and production by Jintak Han; writing by Frances Vinall.