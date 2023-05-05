Photography

In photos: Serbia reels from second mass killing in two days

By Frances Vinall | May 5, 2023

The second mass killing in as many days in Serbia left eight dead and more than 10 wounded.

Armin Durgut/AP

A gunman fired an automatic weapon from a car Thursday night and fled the scene, according to Radio Television of Serbia. The attacker targeted the villages of Dubona, Malo Orasje and Sepsin, near Mladenovac.

The suspect was arrested on Friday morning, while a suspected accomplice was killed in an exchange of fire with the authorities, according to RTS.

The attack in Mladenovac — about 40 miles southeast of the capital, Belgrade — happened the same day the Serbian government moved to tighten gun laws after eight children and a security guard were killed at a Belgrade school Wednesday.

A helicopter hovers as police cars block the road near the village of Malo Orasje on Friday.

Andrej Isakovic/AFP/Getty Images

A forensics worker investigates the aftermath of a shooting in Malo Orasje.

Antonio Bronic/Reuters

Police officers stop a vehicle at a checkpoint in the village of Dubona. A suspect was eventually apprehended later in the day.

Antonio Bronic/Reuters

Police officers block the road near the village of Mali Pozarevac, west of Sepsin.

Armin Durgut/AP

Residents watch the arrival of law enforcement officers in Dubona.

Andrej Isakovic/AFP/Getty Images

Locals are seen in front of a wall of obituaries at a shop in Dubona.

Andrej Isakovic/AFP/Getty Images

A police officer speaks with a resident in Dubona.

Andrej Isakovic/AFP/Getty Images

A woman stands next to police vehicles blocking a road in Dubona.

Andrej Isakovic/AFP/Getty Images

Police officers guard a road in Dubona.

Armin Durgut/AP

Credits

Photo editing and production by Jintak Han; writing by Frances Vinall.