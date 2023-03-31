Photography

In photos: The scene as severe storms strike parts of Arkansas

By Washington Post Staff | Mar 31, 2023

A “large and destructive tornado” was confirmed in Little Rock on Friday afternoon as a dangerous outbreak of severe weather, including strong tornadoes, develops across the central United States and the Mississippi Valley. Tornado watches are in effect for over 28 million people from around Chicago to east of Dallas.

Thunderstorms began to develop explosively from near Des Moines to just east of Dallas. At 2:28 p.m. Central time, the Weather Service declared a tornado emergency for metro Little Rock where there were reports of significant damage.

This still image from a video shows a tornado in Little Rock, Ark.

A car is upturned in the parking lot of a Kroger supermarket after severe storm swept through Little Rock.

The interior of a damaged store in Little Rock.

Residents mill about after a storm swept through Little Rock.

Strewn trees next to a damaged home in Little Rock.

Downed trees and debris in Little Rock.

A building is damaged in Little Rock.

A building is damaged and trees are downed in Little Rock.

Emergency personnel check on people in a parking lot after the storm in Little Rock.

Credits

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook