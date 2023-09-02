Photography

In photos: The life of legendary musician Jimmy Buffett, singer of the Caribbean-flavored song ‘Margaritaville’

By Washington Post Staff | Sep 2, 2023

Jimmy Buffett, the singer-songwriter and “mayor of Margaritaville,” the mythical paradise of tropical breezes, frozen cocktails and laid-back escapism that inspired his greatest hit and fostered a hugely successful branding and business empire, died Sept. 1 at 76.

Alex Brandon/AP

March 1970

Buffett, flanked by the record producer Don Gant, left, and manager Don Light, signs a contract with ABC/Dunhill Records in Nashville.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Aug. 5, 1978

Jimmy Buffett performs in Miami.

Murry Sill/Miami Herald/AP

Nov. 12, 1981

Watching the space shuttle launch at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

AP

May 6, 1989

Singing the national anthem to kick off a Miami Miracle baseball game in Key West, Fla. Buffet was a part owner of the team.

Wendy Tucker/AP

Jan. 21, 1993

President Bill Clinton jokes with Buffett while making a stop at the Tennessee Ball during the presidential inauguration in Washington.

Greg Gibson/AP

May 31, 1998

Buffett during an interview at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Washington.

Gerald Martineau/The Washington Post

Oct. 7, 2003

Buffet, wearing “Harry Caray” comical glasses, sings “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” during the seventh-inning stretch of Game 1 of the National League Championship Series between the Cubs and Florida Marlins at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Nov. 5, 2003

Buffett and Alan Jackson accept the award for “Vocal Event of the Year” during the 37th annual CMA Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Scott Gries/Getty Images

June 25, 2004

Buffet performs barefooted with his band the Coral Reefers during NBC’s “Today” show summer concert series in New York.

Richard Drew/AP

May 6, 2006

Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

Alex Brandon/AP

Dec. 3, 2006

Buffett sings the national anthem before the start of and NFL game between the Saints and San Francisco 49ers at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Aug. 3, 2008

Buffett performs with Jake Shimabukuro at the Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, R.I.

Joe Giblin/AP

Feb. 12, 2009

Buffett takes a break during a set at his Margaritaville Cafe in Key West, Fla.

Rob O'Neal/The Key West Citizen/AP

Oct. 14, 2011

Buffett, center, standing with members of the Wounded Warrior amputee softball team, toasts the crowd during the grand opening celebration for the Margaritaville Casino at Flamingo Las Vegas.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Nov. 4, 2011

Buffett performs before fans on Duval Street in Key West, Fla.

Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau/AP

May 3, 2014

Buffett joins Allen Toussaint at Jazz Fest in New Orleans.

Matthew Hinton /Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate/AP

Jan. 9, 2016

Buffett performs at the Link Stryjewski Foundation Bal Masqué at the Orpheum Theatre in Louisiana.

Josh Brasted /Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate/AP

March 15, 2018

Buffett takes an opening night bow during the Broadway premiere of “Escape to Margaritaville,” the new musical featuring songs by Jimmy Buffett, at the Marquis Theatre in New York.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

March 12, 2023

Buffett and his wife, Jane Slagsvol, attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, hosted by Radhika Jones, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook