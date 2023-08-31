In photos: The rise of the super blue moon spectacle

Photography
The cosmic curtain rises, Wednesday night, with a super blue moon, the third-largest moon that has appeared to date this year — nearing the end of the four-part supermoon series.
Stelios Misinas/Reuters
A super blue moon occurs when a second super moon rises in a single month. The last time a super blue moon appeared was Jan. 31, 2018, and the next won’t occur until Jan. 31, 2037, according to NASA ambassador Tony Rice.
Stelios Misinas/Reuters
Stelios Misinas/Reuters
Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Alvaro Barrientos/AP
Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images
Pedro Sarmento Costa/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images
Amir Makar/AFP/Getty Images
Javier Belver/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Armando Franca/AP
Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press/AP
Stephane Mahe/Reuters
Chris McGrath/Getty Images
Ng Han Guan/AP
Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
Petros Karadjias/AP
Credits
Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook, text by Amudalat Ajasa