In photos: The rise of the super blue moon spectacle

By Washington Post Staff | Aug 31, 2023

The cosmic curtain rises, Wednesday night, with a super blue moon, the third-largest moon that has appeared to date this year — nearing the end of the four-part supermoon series.

Stelios Misinas/Reuters

A super blue moon occurs when a second super moon rises in a single month. The last time a super blue moon appeared was Jan. 31, 2018, and the next won’t occur until Jan. 31, 2037, according to NASA ambassador Tony Rice.

Aug. 30 | Cape Sounion, Greece

A full moon, known as the "Blue Moon," rises behind the Temple of Poseidon.

Stelios Misinas/Reuters

Aug. 30 | Rabat, Morocco'

The blue moon rises over the city.

Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 30 | Liverpool, England

The blue moon rises behind the Royal Liver Building and the Liver Bird statues.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Aug. 30 | Ujue, Spain

The blue moon rises behind the village.

Alvaro Barrientos/AP

Aug. 30 | Huddersfield, Britain

The blue moon rises behind Victoria Tower on Castle Hill.

Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 30 | Vila Pouca de Aguiar, Portugal

The blue moon behind a wind turbine.

Pedro Sarmento Costa/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Aug. 30 | London

A British Airways jet flies by the blue moon while preparing to land at Heathrow Airport.

Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 30 | Nicosia, Cyprus

The blue moon rises above vehicles traveling along a city street.

Amir Makar/AFP/Getty Images

Aug. 30 | Zaragoza, Spain

The bl;ue moon rises over El Pilar Basilica.

Javier Belver/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Aug. 30 | Lisbon, Portugal

A woman takes pictures of the rising blue moon.

Armando Franca/AP

Aug. 30 | Rosh Haayin, Israel

The blue moon rises above an ancient fortress in the Migdal Tsedek National Park.

Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Aug. 30 | Toronto

The blue moon sets behind the CN Tower.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press/AP

Aug. 30 | Pornic, France

A blue moon appears over the landscape.

Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Aug. 30 | Istanbul, Turkey

A rare blue moon rises over the famous Galata Tower.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Aug. 30 | Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

The blue moon rises near the equestrian statue of Damdin Sukhbaatar in Sukhbaatar Square.

Ng Han Guan/AP

Aug. 30 | Moscow

The super blue moon sets behind a historical building and the St. Basil's Cathedral, right, in Red Square.

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

Aug. 30 | Ayaia Napa, Cyprus

The blue moon rises over the Mediterranean Sea as a boat passes along on Konnos Bay.

Petros Karadjias/AP

Photo editing and production by Stephen Cook, texte by Amudalat Ajasa