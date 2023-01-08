Photography

Scenes from Brasília as Bolsonaro’s supporters storm the congress

By Washington Post Staff | Jan 8, 2023

Scores of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the headquarters of the National Congress in the country’s capital on Sunday in a scene reminiscent of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then U.S. President Donald J. Trump.

Andre Borges/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Here’s a look at how the scene unfolded.

Andre Borges/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The crowd broke through the cordons of security forces and forced their way to the roof of the buildings of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

Andre Borges/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Andre Borges/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Bolsonaro supporters storm the National Congress.

Andre Borges/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Andre Borges/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Hundreds of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro invaded the headquarters of the National Congress.

Andre Borges/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Andre Borges/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Hundreds of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro invaded the headquarters of the National Congress, and also Supreme Court and the Planalto Palace.

Andre Borges/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Andre Borges/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Bolsonaro supporters storm the National Congress in Brasilia.

Andre Borges/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Andre Borges/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, outside Brazil’s National Congress.

Adriano Machado/Reuters

Adriano Machado/Reuters

Protesters, supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro, clash with police.

Eraldo Peres/AP

Eraldo Peres/AP

Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro take part in a protest against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Adriano Machado/Reuters

Adriano Machado/Reuters

A demonstration held by supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is pictured through a broken window.

Adriano Machado/Reuters

Adriano Machado/Reuters

Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman