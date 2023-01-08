Scenes from Brasília as Bolsonaro’s supporters storm the congress

Photography
Scores of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the headquarters of the National Congress in the country’s capital on Sunday in a scene reminiscent of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then U.S. President Donald J. Trump.
Andre Borges/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Here’s a look at how the scene unfolded.
Andre Borges/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Andre Borges/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Andre Borges/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Andre Borges/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Andre Borges/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Andre Borges/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Adriano Machado/Reuters
Eraldo Peres/AP
Adriano Machado/Reuters
Adriano Machado/Reuters
Credits
Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman