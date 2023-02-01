Photography

Take a look at this historical house in LeDroit Park

By Sophia Solano | Feb 1, 2023

This nearly 150-year-old house in LeDroit Park was designed by architect James H. McGill and was once home to Oscar De Priest, the first Black congressman elected after Reconstruction. It has oak chevron floors, finished top and lower levels and a detached two-car garage. Take a look inside.

A view of the living room, near the house's small entry foyer.

Another view of the living room, with fireplace and built-in cabinets.

The kitchen has a window bench and an island with a sink

The primary bedroom has a Juliet balcony.

The shower enclosure has a soaking tub.

One of the second-floor bedrooms is used as a home office.

The second-floor bedroom/office has large windows overlooking a cherry tree.

The finished attic is used as an office and a home theater.

The finished basement has a guest bedroom.

The two-car garage is currently used as a home gym.

The enclosed backyard has a patio.

The cherry tree is visible from the bedroom/office on the second-floor.

Photos by HomeVisit