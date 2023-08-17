In pictures and video: Wildfires burn across Spanish island of Tenerife

Photography
A wildfire broke out on the popular Spanish tourist island of Tenerife this week, burning more than 4,000 acres in its first 24 hours alone, according to Reuters.
Reuters
Desiree Martin/AFP/Getty Images
Tenerife belongs to a group of Spanish islands in proximity to Africa, known as the Canary Islands. It is a popular destination among tourists, with many flocking to the islands in the winter as well as the summer to escape lower temperatures at home.
Desiree Martin/AFP/Getty Images
Firefighters were still working to contain the blaze Thursday, Canary Islands President Fernando Clavijo said.
Desiree Martin/AFP/Getty Images
In a Wednesday post on X, formerly Twitter, Clavijo said the fire was “out of control,” adding that an estimated 250 emergency personnel were working to contain it.
Desiree Martin/AFP/Getty Images
The fire broke out Tuesday in a Tenerife national park after a heat wave brought a burst of warm and dry air from Africa to the Canary Islands — which heightens the risk of wildfires — along with temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). Forecasters also predict higher-than-normal temperatures across Europe this week, including in France and Italy.
Desiree Martin/AFP/Getty Images
Desiree Martin/AFP/Getty Images
On Thursday, the Canary Islands government warned the air quality was “unfavorable” in the Tenerife municipalities of Güímar, Arafo, Candelaria and El Rosario, citing smoke and gases from the fires.
Desiree Martin/AFP/Getty Images
Reuters
People in the affected areas should avoid going outside or exercising for prolonged periods of time, a government tip sheet said Thursday, adding that people should close doors and windows and turn on their air-conditioning system and place it on recirculation mode if they have one.
Reuters
Borja Suarez/Reuters
Separate fires were also recorded in recent weeks on Gran Canaria and La Palma, two other islands that form part of the Canary Islands archipelago. Those fires tore through homes and forced thousands to evacuate.
Borja Suarez/Reuters
Borja Suarez/Reuters
Desiree Martin/AFP/Getty Images
Clavijo said Thursday that the weather was making it harder for rescue teams to operate, but that he was hopeful the fires would eventually be contained.
Desiree Martin/AFP/Getty Images
Reuters
Tenerife’s fire comes as many countries around the world are grappling with intense heat and wildfires, sparking mass evacuations.
Reuters
Ramon De La Rocha/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Wildfires swept through parts of Hawaii last week, claiming more than 100 lives and becoming the deadliest blaze in modern U.S. history.
Ramon De La Rocha/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Last month in Greece, almost 20,000 people were evacuated as more that 160 fires burned in 58 places on the island of Rhodes. The fires come as parts of southern Europe sweltered under a heat wave that forced many nations to issue warnings over high temperatures.
Ramon De La Rocha/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Ramon De La Rocha/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Ramon De La Rocha/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Ramon De La Rocha/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
More from The Post
Out-of-control wildfire scorches Spain's Tenerife island, affecting thousands
The latest from The Washington Post
Credits
Text by Jennifer Hassan, video production by Naomi Schanen, photo editing by Morgan Coates