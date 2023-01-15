Photography

Terrifying images of the aftermath of the strike on Dnipro

By Wojciech Grzedzinski | Jan 15, 2023

DNIPRO, Ukraine — Dozens of people were killed Saturday and dozens of others wounded when a Russian missile struck a nine-floor apartment complex in central Ukraine. The timing, on a weekend afternoon, meant many people were at home at the time of the strike. Their apartments collapsed into a heap of rubble, burying many of them underneath.

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

The strike was especially shocking because Dnipro has been a relative safe haven for Ukrainians fleeing frontline towns elsewhere.

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

Rescuers and civilians work to free victims from the rubble of a residential apartment complex that was hit by Russian forces in Dnipro, Ukraine, on January 14, 2023.

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

Rescuers work to free victims.

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

In the hours after the attack, hundreds of people gathered at the scene — some to watch from afar and others to help dig people and pets out. Civilians turned up with hot food and drinks for the rescue teams, who were working in freezing temperatures under falling snow.

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

One elderly woman, who told rescuers her name was Lyuba, was freed from the eighth floor of one part of the building after rescuers saw her waving a piece of red fabric from where she was trapped under debris. After being lowered down with construction equipment, she was placed on a stretcher and transported to an ambulance — her legs crushed and her face covered in blood.

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

The bodies of those who did not survive were placed in white plastic bags and set to the side.

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

People on the scene of the strike helped search for victims.

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

Rescuers continue to search for survivors in the ruins of a residential apartment complex that was hit by a Russian strike the day before in Dnipro, Ukraine, on January 15, 2023. (Photo by Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post)

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

The work continued through the night, with flood lights shining on the scene and many workers using headlamps or cell phone lights to search for signs of survivors.

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

On Sunday morning, a rescuer used his hands to dig away at the debris, eventually creating a small hole. He took off his helmet to fit his head through — in an apparent effort to communicate with a young woman trapped on the other side.

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

Rescuers sift throught the debris.

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

The search for survivors didn't let up.

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

Soon after, she was lifted out of the wreckage, wincing in pain as the workers passed her between them. A woman in a red hat clasped her hands over her mouth as she watched the scene from the street. She said she believed the rescued woman was her neighbor.

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

Rescue workers transport a victim from the rubble.

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

Rescuers continued to search for survivors the day after the strike.

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

Neighbors watch the rescue and cleanup effort.

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

Over the course of the day, several more bodies were removed from the rubble, the death toll steadily rising.

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

As dusk set on the ruins of the building once again, firefighters and other responders kept digging — holding out hope some survivors might remain.

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

Firefighters rescue a survivor.

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

Rescuers rest as their colleagues continue the search.

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

Rescuers search through the rubble of the destruction.

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post

Credits

With reporting by Siobhán O’Grady. Photo editing and production by Kenneth Dickerman